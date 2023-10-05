Liverpool 2-0 Union Saint-Gilloise: Reds maintain perfect start in Europe

Liverpool maintained their winning start to their first Europa League campaign in six years with two wins from two as they prevailed under the Anfield lights against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Ryan Gravenberch's goal opened the scoring after his ability to read the game ahead of the Reds' Belgian opponents saw him pounce on a rebound following Trent Alexander-Arnold's driven shot in the first half.

In the second period, Liverpool's guests racked up nervy minutes through a succession of corners before a fast counterattack saw substitute Luis Diaz play in Diogo Jota for a simple finish late into the night.

The victory keeps Jurgen Klopp's side top of Group as the German head coach hurtled back to winning ways in midweek to launch an assault on the only competition he has managed in for the Reds and not won.

Les Unionistes had come into the fixture with high hopes of becoming the first Belgian club to avoid defeat at Anfield. But fell short against England's most successful European club.

Story of the match

Jurgen Klopp knew the only way he could combat off-field tempests lingering from the campaign's first taste of defeat, amidst a 2-1 VAR fallout against Tottenham at the weekend, was by returning to winning ways at Anfield less than a week later.

Naming Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, and Mo Salah in a strong starting lineup, the Reds' boss set the precedent for his team to bounce back, simultaneously ascertaining the importance of the Europa League in Liverpool's fourth ascent in the competition.

USG manager Alexander Blessin ensured hopes of a family affair were kept alive when he named Alexis Mac Allister's brother Kevin in last season's quarter-finalists' starting eleven - though the Liverpool man started the night on the bench.

Anfield, particularly the historic football canopy of the Spion Kop, was in fine voice early into its first game in this competition for six years, and Salah almost repaid the home fans five minutes in.

Academy prospect Jarrell Quansah flew into a challenge that deflected into the Egyptian's path - but despite just the goalkeeper to beat, Anthony Moris did well to get enough on the ball for it to loop over.

Darwin Nunez followed shortly after with the next chance, thumping in from an offside position. In the 16th minute, the Uruguayan had another opening to build on his first Europa League goal for the Reds, scored against LASK, but swiped an inch-perfect Salah cross wide of the left post.

The Belgian visitors created their first noteworthy shot in the 25th minute when a free-kick met Koki Machida's head, which was powered into the stands.

Nevertheless, it was the Reds who dominated in the first half, and Nunez was at the vanguard of Klopp's system that demanded fast transitions on the ball and high press off it.

He had another shot in vain late in the half after his half-volley was parried by the USG goalkeeper. But it wouldn't be long after the home side found the net.

Less than five minutes before the halftime whistle, Alisson set up a fast counterattack. The Brazilian's quickly-taken free-kick allowed Alexander-Arnold to race away, and play a one-two with Nunez before the captain's driven shot was pushed into Ryan Gravenberch's path and buried.



Since he arrived from Bayern Munich, the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder has already hinted toward the magical talent he possessed in Ajax colours - and did so again at Anfield in the Europa League.

His first goal under new mentor Klopp bore no luck as the deadline day signing had been alive to situations all game, with his ability to keep ahold of the ball under pressure and read the game before his opponents proving to be a testament to a tremendous first-half performance.

Second half

After the break, Klopp reshuffled his eleven, introducing the other half of the Mac Allister family in place of Wataru Endo - while Darwin Nunez was replaced by Luis Diaz.

USG, having won their previous three games in all competitions to sit comfortably atop the Belgian Pro League, opted to stick rather than twist in their plans to be a banana-skinned opponent for the Anfield favourites.

Attacking the Kop end, Liverpool forced Moris into an outstretched save to prevent the Belgian's night from becoming invariably more difficult.

Alexis Mac Allister's chipped pass into the box allowed Diogo Jota to plant a header towards goal. However, the effort was too central to add comfort to the Reds' narrow lead.

The earlier goalscorer, Gravenberch, was next to test the Luxembourg international shot-stopper, but his curling attempt from a speculative angle was brilliantly tipped over for a corner.

At the other end, the Reds allowed too much space for Mohamed Amoura to break.

A rare chance for the Belgians was wasted, though, as nobody could catch up with the Algerian striker to support him before his cross was blocked behind for a dead ball situation that Ibou Konate rose highest to clear.

USG managed to gain some momentum in the passages that ensued, winning a succession of corners to try their luck from. However, it was again the Reds who carved out the next glaring opening.

Diaz sweepingly danced his way into the box with 10 minutes on the clock, and his shot beat the keeper low down, hitting the post before Elliott's strike was blocked and pumped upfield.

Instead, a resilient USG display forced Liverpool into a nervy final 10 minutes, with a barrage of corners silencing an otherwise lively Anfield crowd.

But against the run of play, while the Belgians henned Liverpool in, there were gaps to be penetrated on the break, to which Klopp's Redmen eventually discovered.

Luis Diaz exploded into the attacking third before playing in Diogo Jota for the second Liverpool goal of the night, wrapping up a comfortable win all things considered.