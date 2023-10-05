The remarkable rebirth of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise players were on a plane when they found out their Europa League group stage opponents, the pilot announced LASK, Toulouse and after a pause, Liverpool.

Like a League Two club that drew a Premier League club in the FA Cup, the players went crazy in celebration, proving that despite playing in Europe's second-tier competition for the first time since the 2015/16 season, the Reds still enjoy a massive reputation.

Tonight's contest represents a huge step on Les Unionistes journey back to the pinnacle of Belgian football, playing under the lights at Anfield is something that would have been unthinkable back when they were languishing in the third division for eight seasons between 2007 and 2015.

Their journey back to the top is a remarkable story, one of the most captivating in the game.

A successful start to life

Founded in 1897, Union is one of the most successful clubs in Belgium, having won the domestic title 11 times between 1904 and 1935, also finishing as runner-up on eight occasions.

Between 1933 and 1935, they were unbeaten in 60 consecutive games, a domestic record that still stands today.

In Europe, they had a lot of success in the first 'European' cup club competitions in the early 1900's, although these consisted mainly of just Belgian, Dutch, French and sometimes English teams.

They also reached the semi-finals of the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1959, which is widely considered as the predecessor to the UEFA Cup, although not officially recognised by UEFA.

Tumultuous times ahead

The sixties were the beginning of a tumultuous period for Les Unionistes as they began to yo-yo between the top-flight and the second-tier.

Then, in 1973, the club would be relegated to the Second Division and would not bounce back until 48 years later.

Two years later, another relegation followed and the club found themselves in the Third Division.

They secured promotion immediately, but little did they know, an even more dramatic decline was about to come, back-to-back relegations at the end of the 1970's leaving the club in the Fourth Division.

Back-to-back promotions would follow in the mid-1980's, from the Fourth Division in 1983, then the Third, the following season before the club began to bounce between the Third and Second Division for nearly four decades.

In the 2012-2013 season, they would finish in the relegation zone of the Third Division, 17th out of 19 teams, however, KVK Tienen's financial irregularities earned them a reprieve, and Union beat RFC de Liege in a play-off to ensure their survival.

They were then promoted to the second-tier again after finishing third in the 2014-15 season, due to the teams that finished above them, Cappellen and Sprimont Comblain Sport declining promotion.

The Tony Bloom era

After establishing themselves as a top six side, but never breaking the top three in the three years under the management of Marc Grosjean, Brighton's majority owner Tony Bloom took the reins at the club.

In the first season of the Bloom era, they finished behind Mechelen in the 'opening' tournament before Christmas and third in the 'closing' tournament under Luka Elsner.

Former Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen replaced Elsner, who left for Amiens in France, but could only manage a fourth-placed finish in the 2019-20 season.

For context, Liverpool had won the Champions League and the Premier League in that time, whilst Union were still struggling to gain promotion to the top-tier in Belgium.

Felice Mazzu became the new manager of the club at the start of the 2020-21 season, and oversaw a brilliant season, where Union gained promotion with five games to spare with a 2-1 win over local rivals R.W.D. Molenbeek.

Just like the Liverpool fans after they had won the Premier League title, the Union fans were not able to celebrate promotion at the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next season, their first back in the top flight for almost half a century, they stunned Belgian football observers by finishing top of the league table at the end of the season, although they would lose out on the title in the play-off system to Club Brugge.

Manager Felice Mazzu left the club for city-rivals Anderlecht, after winning the Belgian coach of the year award, leaving on a sour note, his assistant Karel Geraerts would take over.

Their league finish had secured a place in the Champions League qualifiers, but they succumbed to Rangers despite a 2-0 home win in the first leg, dropping into the Europa League after a 3-0 loss in Glasgow.

In the Europa League, they gave a good impression, winning four of six group games against Union Berlin, Braga and Malmo before beating the Berlin club 6-3 on aggregate in a last-16 reunion.

Union's Lazare Imani in action against Leverkusen in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GETTY Images)

They would eventually exit the competition in the quarter-finals, to another Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen, after a 1-1 draw away and a 4-1 loss at 'home'- Anderlecht's Lotto Park.

In the league, there was a three-way battle for the title, between Union, Antwerp and Club Brugge, and in the 89th minute on the final day of the play-offs, it looked like the title was heading to the Joseph Marien Stadium.

Alas, it was not meant to be for Les Unionistes, as Brugge scored three late goals to leapfrog them into second and Toby Alderweireld smashed the ball home for Antwerp to take home the title.

Union have started this season in strong fashion under new manager Alexander Blessin, leading the standings after nine matches, winning six, drawing one and losing two.

How far they can go in the league, and in Europe remains to be seen, but the fairytale is going to continue this season, that is for sure.