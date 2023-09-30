Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: Nine-men Reds heartbroken at the death

A battling defensive performance by Liverpool weren’t rewarded as Joel Matip netted a 96th minute own goal as Tottenham Hotspur moved up to second and above their opponents with a 2-1 victory.

A feisty and all-blooded affair saw Spurs play the majority of the game with a numerical advantage as Curtis Jones was sent off just under half an hour into the clash, followed latterly by Diogo Jota, who was brandished a quick double yellow, meaning Liverpool ended the game with nine on the field.

After Luis Diaz had put Liverpool ahead and it being been surprisingly chalked off, the deadlock was eventually broken by the hosts as Son Heung-Min slotted home after Richarlison’s ball across the face.

At the expense of an injury, a smart finish by Cody Gakpo handed the Reds a lifeline in North London just before the break.

The visitors were forced to defend resilient a wave of Tottenham attacks and for the most part they did that efficiently, but in extremely unlucky fashion, Joel Matip sliced a clearance into his own net wirh practically the final kick of an enthralling game to give Spurs the three points.

Story of the game

The game couldn’t find a settled pace as both sides, who’ve been really impressive at the start of the season, were going hammer and tong.

The games turning point arose on the 26th minute when Curtis Jones clattered into Yves Bissouma after winning the ball, the Englishmen’s foot went over the top of it and into Bissouma’s leg.

Jones was originally booked until the on field referee was told to look at the VAR screen. He judged this challenge to be worthy of a red card and the Liverpool midfielder was sent for an early shower with his side down by a man.

The man short visitors thought they’d taken the lead as Mohamed Salah’s inch-perfect through ball fell perfectly into the path of Luis Diaz, who powered himself into the area before dispatching past Guglielmo Vicario.

Despite Diaz’s body being behind the last Spurs’s defender, the officials of the game deemed the Colombian to be in an offside position therefore the goal didn’t stand.

This would leave a sour taste in the Liverpool fans’ mouth as moments later the hosts took the lead following a well worked goal.

Richarlison sprinted forcefully at Joe Gomez before laying the ball on a plate across the face to Son, who tucked a relatively simple finish home to put the hosts ahead.

Son celebrating putting his side ahead - Photo (Justin Setterfield/GETTY Images)

With Tottenham leading on the cusp of the interval, Liverpool pierced the hosts by netting a well merited leveller.

A ball hauled into the Spurs area was bound to cause problems, and Virgil van Dijk authoritatively won the header and flicked it on to Cody Gakpo, who took the ball down well before tucking his effort into the back of the net.

Cody Gakpo levelled proceedings - Photo (Ryan Pierse/GETTY Images)

HT: Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

Tottenham landed multiple warning shots on Allison’s abode in the opening stages of the second half, with the Brazilian pulling off two smart saves.

The first came from James Maddison chopping inside and letting fly as his shot looked destined for the top corner before Allison’s gloves were warmed.

Minutes later, Son, looking for his second, saw a shot tipped over by Liverpool’s number one.

Diogo Jota and the many watching the game couldn’t foresee his quick fire double yellow cards, which saw him sent off and reducing his side to nine men.

The Portuguese attacker allegedly clipped the heels of Destiny Udogie which saw his first yellow brandished before he needlessly lunged in on another Tottenham player to see the dreaded red card be raised.

This forced Jurgen Klopp into defensive substitutions to try and soak up the pressure while Tottenham try to pounce on their two-man advantage and it looked like for a good while they had until the 96th-minute, when an unfortunate error saw Spurs win the game at the death.

Pedro Porro’s cross from the right was scuffed by Joel Matip in agonising circumstances and as it lifted the roof of the net, the gut-wrenching emotion from the Liverpool contingent was met by jubilation from the home crowd.

Spurs celebrating their win - Photo (Marc Atkins/GETTY Images)

FT: Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool

Player of the match

Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Pedro Porro put in a solid display for the hosts - (Photo: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/GETTY Images)

The right back of Tottenham put in a solid display for the hosts, dealing with the attacking threat of Liverpool to the best of his ability.

Porro also made the most defensive blocks throughout the game, with 6 to his name.

His runs forward were also affective and his solid start to the campaign continues on as well as his sides.