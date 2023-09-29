RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 6, 2023

Bayern Munich will seek revenge against RB Leipzig on Saturday as the two meet for the first time since the Bavarians fell to a 3-0 defeat in the DFL-Supercup.

Thomas Tuchel's side have gone from strength to strength since the loss in the season's curtain raiser, winning four of their first five Bundesliga games.

The dominant run is spearheaded by last weekend's 7-0 win against VfL Bochum.

Bayern currently top the Bundesliga with 13 points, ahead of closest challengers Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

Striker Harry Kane will hope to add to his fast start to life in Germany after grabbing seven Bundesliga goals so far.

The England captain bagged a hattrick in the demolition of Bochum.

Leipzig sit only one point behind their opponents after a similarly prevalent start to their campaign.

Marco Rose's side has won their last four league games following a narrow 3-2 defeat to Leverkusen on the opening day.

It took a first goal of the season from Timo Werner to secure a 1-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach last Sunday.

Die Roten Bullen (Red Bulls) boast many attacking threats, with Xavi Simons, Lois Openda, Benjamin Seško, and Dani Olmo finding the net several times this season.

However, some injury doubts may prevent them from recreating their emphatic Supercup win.

Both sides progressed to the next round of the DFB Pokal during the week as Leipzig claimed a 3-2 victory over 2. Bundesliga side SV Wehen Wiesbaden.

Bayern eased past Regionnaliga side SV Preußen Münster 4-0.

The two teams are back in UEFA Champions League action after tomorrow's game as Bayern travel to Copenhagen, while Leipzig welcome champions Manchester City.

Both will hope to build on their opening game victories.

Team News:

RB Leipzig

DFL-Supercup hattrick hero Dani Olmo has a minor knee injury and joins Amadou Haidara on the sidelines.

Last week's winning goalscorer, Timo Werner, is also doubtful.

While centreback Willi Orban remains a longterm absentee.

Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller will miss the trip to Leipzig due to a groin strain.

Serge Gnabry is also unavailable with a broken arm.

A knee injury keeps Matthijs De Ligt out of the squad.

Manuel Neuer is continuing his recovery from a broken leg.

Likely Lineups:

RB Leipzig

Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Simons, Schlager, Kampl, Carvalho; Seško, Openda.

Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Key Players:

Harry Kane

Harry Kane applauds fans after Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 (Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

The striker is fast becoming a fan favourite in Munich. With ten goal involvements in five games, it's easy to see why.

He did draw a blank on his debut off the bench against Leipzig in the Supercup, but the hosts' defence will need to be in top form to stop him this time round.

Kane is hoping to emulate the great Gerd Muller's achievements at Bayern.

He said: "The biggest pressure I put on myself. I want to achieve something.

"I wanted to find out what he was like and how he played. He was an incredible goalscorer, and from what I hear, above all, an incredible person. For me to follow in his footsteps is very special."

Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons controls the ball against Borussia Mönchengladbach (Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The PSG loanee has enjoyed life in Germany so far, bagging three goals and four assists.

This will be the first big test for the Dutch international, but a good performance will increase the Parisians' regret of letting him this season.

Thomas Tuchel was full of high praise for his former player this week:

“He is having a very good phase. He has a clear position, which is helping him. He is technically strong, calm on the ball, and good in front of goal. We have to make sure we stop him”.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

The Saturday afternoon kick-off takes place at the Red Bull Arena.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this match is 17:30 (BST)

How can I watch?

The game is available on Sky Sports Mix and for free on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel.