Brighton vs Ajax: UEFA Europa League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Brighton line up ahead of their Europa League opener against AEK Athens in September - the club's first-ever European fixture. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images.

Brighton's search for a maiden European win continues on Thursday as they welcome Ajax to the American Express Stadium.

When this week's hosts secured an inaugural promotion to the Premier League in 2017, their guests concluded that season contesting for European silverware, ultimately falling short in the Europa League final to Manchester United in Stockholm.

Six years on, as the two teams prepare to lock horns for the very first time, the landscape is notably different: Brighton is now a club thriving in the top-flight under the tutelage of Italian head coach Roberto de Zerbi while Ajax is managerless and in turmoil.

The 36-time Dutch champions are enduring their worst-ever start to an Eredivisie season and sit unfamiliarly in 17th, one point above bottom-placed Volendam, without a win in the six matches since their opening weekend success over Heracles. This run of form lead to the club parting ways with Maurice Steijn after just four months in charge on Monday.

The Seagulls' form hasn't been the best of late, either, albeit not at a stage where a panic button is being pressed. The south coast side are without a win in their last five matches, losing three, but it hasn't been the easiest run of fixtures having faced Chelsea, Aston Villa, Marseille, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Thursday's match provides an opportunity for both to get their form back on track and secure a first three points in Group B. Ajax drew their opening fixtures as they let leads slip at home to Marseille and in Athens, while Brighton lost at home to AEK before fighting from two goals down to earn a point at Stade Velodrome.

As the group stage reaches the halfway point, a win will be vital for either side in keeping their hopes of progression alive.

Team News

Brighton

De Zerbi confirmed that he has been dealt with two huge blows following Brighton's defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

Danny Welbeck (undisclosed) and Solly March (knee) are to undergo tests and are expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time. Welbeck was substituted in the 16th-minute at the Etihad Stadium before March was stretchered off deep into second half stoppage-time.

The duo join Julio Enciso (meniscus) and Pervis Estupinan (thigh) on the sideline, alongside long-term absentee Jakub Moder, who is making good progress from an ACL injury and is now back training with the squad.

Tariq Lamptey's involvement remains unknown after he was not included in the squads to face Liverpool and City in recent weeks.

Ajax

Interim head coach Hedwiges Maduro has a minor selection headache to contend with.

First choice goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli is unavailable due to a shoulder injury sustained during the first game of the season; now he is without backup Jay Gorter, who injured his leg in the weekend's defeat to Utrecht. Maduro will have to decide between 39-year-old Remko Pasveer or summer arrival Diant Ramaj.

Georges Mikatuadze (illness) is another that has not travelled to England, as well as Devyne Rensch (undisclosed) and Silvano Vos, who is suspended having received a red card against Marseille in gameweek one.

Predicted Line-ups

Brighton

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Milner; Dahoud, Gross; Fati, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Ajax

Manaj; Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Sosa; Berghuis, Tahirovic, Taylor; Forbs, Brobbey, Bergwijn.

Key Players

Brighton: Joao Pedro

Brighton's record signing has settled into life on the south coast well and leads the scoring chart for not only his club but in the Europa League as well.

Drowning out the whistles that surrounded him at the Stade Velodrome as he stepped up to convert an 88th-minute penalty, one that ensured the club's first-ever European point in gameweek two, Pedro has already shown he is capable of taking responsibility at his new club.

While four of his five goals have come from the penalty spot this season, the only open play goal coming in a 3-1 win over Manchester United, it shouldn't take away from his impact so far, given he's won three of them himself.

Operating behind the centre-forward, Pedro will act as a catalyst as Brighton spring from defence to attack. With his willingness to receive the ball with a defender of his back before turning and driving forward, the 22-year-old will pose an important threat and look to take advantage of Ajax's shaky defence.

Surrounded by an array of exciting attacking talent, Ajax will need to keep an eye on the Brazilian was he likes to arrive in the box late and will punish the Dutch side if he is left unattended.

Ajax: Steven Bergwijn

Elected the prestigious role of Ajax captain in August, Bergwijn has been leading by example during what has been a difficult period for the club.

The 32-time Netherlands international has continued his goal-scoring exploits after an impressive return to the Eredivisie last season that saw him accumulate 16 goals and six assists in all competitions.

He leads the way with four goals this campaign, including one in the Europa League. The 26-year-old is another that has been prolific from the spot, converting all three that he has stepped up to. He also scored one against Waalwijk in September before the game was postponed due to a collision between Etienne Vaessen and Brian Brobbey.

A small and dynamic winger, Bergwijn will be a focal point in Ajax's attack. The Dutchman will look to pin defenders in order to bring others into play or turn with the ball and drive at the opposition. He will be a tricky player to contend with and the Seagulls will need to be careful to not be drawn into needless fouls.

Scoring goals hasn't been an issue for Ajax this season, and with Brighton thin in the full-back department, Bergwijn could have a lot of joy in the wide areas and play an important role in getting his team their first win since August.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

American Express Stadium, Brighton.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 20:00 (BST) on Thursday, 26 October, 2023.

How can I watch?

This fixture is being broadcasted in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and Discovery+.