Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton: Post-Match Player Ratings

Aston Villa consigned Brighton to the joint-heaviest defeat of their Premier League existence as an Ollie Watkins hat-trick led the way in a thumping 6-1 rout.

It was a chastening experience for the Seagulls, who were without a couple of key players and were powerless to prevent a poor run against Villa extending to five consecutive defeats.

Unai Emery’s Villans, meanwhile, made a huge statement about their ambitions in the Premier League this season, with their largest margin of victory since the historic 7-2 against Liverpool in October 2020.

With plenty of performances to dissect for sides with big European ambitions this season, it may be safer to start with the victorious hosts.

Emi Martinez – 6

Contrary to the final scoreline, Martinez was tested on a couple of occasions by Brighton in this meeting.

He made a simple but important save from Pervis Estupinan when it was still 0-0, and also stopped Simon Adingra in the second half. Couldn’t keep out Fati’s goal, but gave it a good go.

Matty Cash – 8

A stonking shift at right-back from the Poland international, who has been shown great faith by Emergy this season.

Got the assist for Watkins’ opener and did his defensive duties too, winning six of eight tackles, as well as making two clearances and an interception.

Ezri Konsa – 7

Having been the main beneficiary of Tyrone Mings’ serious injury earlier this season, Konsa is kicking on to make the centre-back role his own at Villa Park.

He wasn’t required to do anything spectacular in this meeting, but amongst all the dirty work, he helped ensure the hosts’ frontmen shone.

An 86 per cent pass accuracy was second only to Douglas Luiz amongst Villa’s starters, keeping things ticking over throughout.

Pau Torres – 7

It would be harsh to rate Torres any lower than Konsa, as despite his statistics being a little less impressive, he came to the same end result.

The Spaniard’s first few months in the West Midlands have been solid, and it will be interesting to see if he can kick on to contribute assists and a greater heading threat.

Lucas Digne – 7

Another who has been given a leading role by Emery this season, Digne can blow hot and cold but was switched on in this match.

Most impressively, he won both of his attempted tackles and made three clearances in a battle he dominated against Solly March and prevented Adingra from causing damage late on.

Boubacar Kamara – 7

Every time Villa play, Kamara looks even more impressive.

After a swift rise to the starting XI, the Frenchman is key to how Emery’s side functions, combining hard-nosed combativeness with beautiful ball-playing ability.

He was fabulous again here, probably the quietest of Villa’s front six but winning four tackles to keep attacks alive.

Douglas Luiz – 9

Effervescent, dynamic, consistent.

Douglas Luiz is many things to Villa, and it is honestly baffling that while Ruben Neves and Moises Caicedo were always previously linked to big clubs without gifted defensive midfielders, Luiz rarely got the same acclaim.

Fabulous in popping the ball around with speed and accuracy in this one while also bullying Billy Gilmour and Jack Hinshelwood out of the game, showing a real gulf in class.

John McGinn – 7

Incisive as ever, playing the through ball to set away Cash for the first goal and assisting Watkins’ third with a lovely chipped pass across the box.

Did forget the offside rule when he kept Joao Pedro onside for Brighton’s only goal, so one point must be deducted.

Moussa Diaby – 8

Fantasy football owners everywhere would be rejoicing at Diaby’s involvement in this match, although he was unlucky for Villa’s third goal to be credited to Estupinan rather than himself.

Was ever-present on the edge of the box for anything that fell his way, and by taking his chance before half-time, finished the match as a contest.

Nicolo Zaniolo – 6

To be without a goal or an assist as a forward in a 6-1 win will always rankle, but some fans will surely be wondering if Zaniolo turned up at all.

He had only 20 touches and played an unbelievable six passes – of which only two were accurate – before he was taken off in the 57th minute.

Ollie Watkins – 10

The kind of performance you dream about when the England manager is watching.

Everything Watkins touched turned to gold in this match, and he was the difference between the sides with two delightful early finishes coupled with a touch of fortune as Adam Webster helped his third goal on its way.

Was buzzing about everywhere in between, teeing up Jacob Ramsey for his goal and almost grabbing a fourth himself before Jason Steele’s save fell to the path of Luiz in added time.

Substitutes:

Jacob Ramsey – 8

Like Watkins, Ramsey should have been on Gareth Southgate’s radar as he made an appearance at Villa Park.

With England lacking difference-makers in central midfield, Ramsey’s boisterous, box-to-box style will surely appeal in the build-up to Euro 2024, with another effortless strike from outside the box to add to his burgeoning highlights reel too.

Jhon Duran – 6

Had the luxury of being brought on when the game was already won, and was not required to produce the magic he can.

Villa have a gem on their hands in the Colombian, and there will be other games for him to impress this term.

Youri Tielemans – N/A

Only played the remaining minutes of added time after Kamara’s day was done.

Jason Steele – 4

Could Roberto De Zerbi’s goalkeeping policy be coming unstuck?

On the back of Bart Verbruggen’s error against Bournemouth last week, De Zerbi got no greater certainty on whether he should have a permanent number one after Steele’s admonishment by Villa.

There was little he could do about the goals except for Watkins’ second – although there was discussion of having his vision impacted by Zaniolo.

Joel Veltman – 4

With a big error leading to Watkins’ second goal, Veltman condemned Brighton to a start from which they would never really recover.

He put himself about afterwards and held the fort when Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey tried to pour forward, but when conceding six, no defender takes much credit.

Adam Webster – 4

Having been present for both Premier League defeats this season, Webster’s role in this Brighton side is starting to come into question.

He has been half a yard behind play on a costly couple of occasions now – including for Watkins’ third goal – and with Jan Paul van Hecke and Igor Julio catching the eye in other games, Webster knows he must improve fast.

Lewis Dunk – 5

A below-par performance for the Albion skipper, but one which he will hope doesn’t do his England chances any harm.

Was guilty of not doing enough to show Watkins away from goal for the strike that made it 2-0, and just looked exasperated by it all by the point Luiz guided a finish past him for 6-1.

Pervis Estupinan – 4

Unfortunate with his own goal, which was an honest attempt to turn Diaby’s effort around the post.

It is always impressive to see the Ecuadorian getting through such a volume of games without tiring, too, so for him to be hooked at half-time was no surprise.

Jack Hinshelwood – 7

A baptism of fire, it is fair to say.

Hinshelwood’s debut was the only positive to draw from the game for Brighton fans, and for an 18-year-old with negligible senior experience before this, the academy graduate did superbly to compete with such a stacked Villa midfield.

Completed 45 of 51 passes and showed some nice touches before being withdrawn in the 87th minute.

Billy Gilmour – 7

Fast becoming the new ‘Mr. Consistent’ in the Brighton side, Gilmour was on it at Villa Park even if others weren’t.

Made an unbelievable 79 of 81 attempted passes and tried to drag the side forward at any point possible, but wasn’t helped by a constant rotation of players in front of him.

Solly March – 5

Having been such a key part of the attack last season, March has struggled since the opening day of this term.

Seems to be lost after running into defenders, which a rigid policy of having a defensive-minded right-back might not be helping, as no overlap is available.

Similar to Zaniolo, had very few touches and passes before he was taken off at the hour mark.

Danny Welbeck – 5

As has already been covered, Welbeck is struggling when not in his favoured striker role.

His impact at Villa Park was negligible before being pulled at half-time, so it’s back to the drawing board for player and manager.

Kaoru Mitoma – 5

Another off-game for the mercurial winger, who has been found out by Premier League defences.

Needs to diversify his skill base or risk becoming battered and bruised rather soon.

Evan Ferguson – 5

Not given enough time to make a difference in the match, but was outnumbered and outmuscled by the Villa centre-backs in the first half before his withdrawal.

A minor blip in the larger scheme of things for Ferguson, though.

Substitutes:

Joao Pedro – 6

Changed the point of attack and underlined what he offers to the side by providing an assist for Fati.

Will be key throughout this season with his physical ability and hunger to create goals.

Ansu Fati – 6

Opened his account for Brighton with a well-taken first-time finish.

Was quiet overall, but what he did, he did well so there could be few complaints.

Tariq Lamptey – 6

Reasonably tidy after coming on at half-time and filled the Estupinan role well.

His versatility is a real asset for the Seagulls, so it will be hoped that he can stay fit throughout the season.

Simon Adingra – 6

Another dangerous substitute performance, getting in the right positions to make an impact.

The Ivorian will be in the frame for more starts if he keeps up his current work rate.

Carlos Baleba – N/A

Was only on the field for the final ten minutes and was powerless to turn the game around.

De Zerbi was keen to shield the 19-year-old from comments about his elevation to the first team after the game, but a role should arrive soon.