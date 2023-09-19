West Ham vs TSC Backa Topola: UEFA Europa League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

West Ham begin their quest for a successive European triumph on Thursday as the Europa Conference League holders host a TSC Backa Topola side disrupting the status quo in Serbian football.

The Hammers are brimming with confidence following their historic victory in Prague and it has seen a shift in mindset that has transferred into the new season. A draw on the opening weekend was followed up with three consecutive wins before Manchester City ended their unbeaten run on Saturday.

There is no shame in losing to last season's treble winners, by any means, but West Ham will have their targets set on getting back to winning ways and build upon an impressive record in European football.

David Moyes' side are 15 games unbeaten since the semi-final heartbreak to Eintracht Frankfurt in this competition two seasons ago, and are seven wins on the bounce at the London Stadium.

While, on paper, West Ham are expected to secure a comfortable win, Backa Topola are not ones to accept mere participation and have shown that they are unafraid to contest the divine right, particularly in the Serbian SuperLiga.

The club, which is based in a small town in the northern parts of Serbia, achieved top four finishes in two of their first three seasons since promotion in 2019 before going on to finish runners-up behind Crvena zvezda last season. TSC now lead the division with 19 points from seven matches.

The dream of Champions League football proved a step too far for Zarko Lazetic's side, losing 7-1 on aggregate to Braga in qualifying, but the club will cherish the opportunity to compete in a European group stage for the first time, and, if things swing their way, it could be a night to remember in east London.

Team News

West Ham

David Moyes has no new injury concerns heading in West Ham's Group A opener on Thursday.

Edson Alvarez was substituted against Manchester City at the weekend due to fatigue, following a late return from international duty, and will get a much-wanted rest as he is suspended for this fixture - he was sent off during Ajax's 3-1 defeat to Union Berlin last season.

Summer arrivals Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus are in contention to make their full debuts as Moyes is anticipated to make number of changes from his previous line-up.

The head coach was tight-lipped about potential alterations, but confirmed that veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will take the place of Alphonse Areola in goal.

"Lukasz Fabiański will play tomorrow night," he said.

"He's a brilliant goalkeeper and he has been excellent for us at times. Lukasz's form has been so, so good for us in the last few years and he'll be in goal tomorrow night."

TSC Backa Topola

There is no available team news for TSC Backa Topola.

Predicted Line-ups

West Ham

Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Kudus, Fornals, Benrahma; Ings.

TSC Backa Topola

Ilic; Stojic, Djordjevic, Calusic; Cvetkovic, Kuveljic, Djakovac, Petrovic; Jovanovic, Rakonjac, Pantovic.

Key Players

West Ham: Mohammed Kudus

While West Ham's other midfield arrivals have been afforded the opportunities and are thriving, Kudus is having to bide his time.

The Ghanaian's £40 million arrival Ajax brought excitement to east London this summer, but supporters are having to wait to see their new signing in action as Moyes has spoken of giving him time to adapt to England. Thursday will be a good opportunity to showcase why the club were so keen to bring him in.

Before moving to West Ham, the 23-year-old was in impressive form and ended his time in Holland with a hat-trick against Ludogorets to help them secure a place in the Europa League. In his five starts for club and country this season, he has contributed five goals and one assist.

It remains to be seen how he will be used in this set-up, given his attacking versatility, but, regardless, he will be a key figure in unlocking what is anticipated to be a stern defensive resistance.

With Backa Topola expected to absorb pressure and hope for a moment of magic, Kudus' ability to receive the ball under pressure, turn, and weave past opponents will be important in breaking through the lines and getting into a goalscoring position.

TSC Backa Topola: Veljko Ilic

The visitors are expected to be under constant pressure on Thursday night and will be reliant on their highly-rated goalkeeper.

Named in the initial 100-man shortlist for the 2023 Golden Boy Award, Ilic has been a standout figure in the team since making his debut as an 18-year-old in July 2022.

He played a key role in helping them achieve a second-place finish last season; conceding a mere 21 times in 28 appearances as Lazetic's side boasted the second best defensive record in the division.

The 20-year-old's overall record for the club is even more impressive. In 44 senior appearances he has kept 20 clean sheets, including five in eight this campaign.

Ilic has showcased his talent on a small-scale stage. Now, in front of a potential 60,000 crowd, the Serbia Under-21 international has the opportunity to turn a few heads and become a mainstream name within European football.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

London Stadium, West Ham.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 20:00 (BST) on Thursday, 21 September 2023.

How can I watch?

This fixture is broadcasted in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 2.