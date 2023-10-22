Four things we learnt from Arsenal's 2-1 win away to Bristol City

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: General view inside the stadium as fireworks are seen whilst players of both side's line up prior to the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Bristol City and Arsenal FC at Ashton Gate Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

In the final WSL clash of the weekend, a record crowd of 12,008 at Ashton Gate for Bristol City, Arsenal headed back down to London with three points thanks to a Katie McCabe double, with both her goals coming either side of Rachel Furness' first of the season for The Robins.

Arsenal's crossing conundrum:

It's been well documented Arsenal's troubles with crossing this season. In the 2-1 win over Aston Villa they put in a staggering 50 crosses into the box, with very few meeting their target.

In the first half particularly at Ashton Gate, they seemed to be doing so in area's where they really needn't have. Constantly they would get overloads on the left hand side, with Steph Catley and Noelle Maritz frequently finding spaces and the perfect chances to front up their defenders and drive into the area, but would often be left disappointed at choices from teammates to swing the ball into the middle.

Natasha Harding, the ex Wales international even eluded too it on commentary on Sky Sports by saying "I don't really know why they're crossing it into situations where they don't need too."

You can certainly see why Eidevall targeted that area in this one however, given that Bristol City conceded five first half headers in the 5-0 loss to Manchester City last time out, but this conundrum from Arsenal may well rumble on until they have continued success from the wide areas.

Katie McCabe runs the show:

Arsenal's Irish maestro Katie McCabe had a stellar night in Bristol for The Gunners. Adding another two goals to her tally, making it three in two for the Arsenal number 15, showing her importance and quality to the side.

Her first goal was vintage McCabe. Picking the ball up about 30 yards from goal, she jinked past two Bristol City players and fired a stunning effort in past debutant goalkeeper, Olivia Clark to give The Gunners the lead inside ten minutes.

She then gave the visitors their lead back on the 59th minute mark, lashing home a loose ball from the edge of the area past the unsighted Clark to restore Arsenal's lead. She could've so easily had an assist to her tally too, swinging in a pinpoint, first time left footed cross that Beth Mead headed agonisingly wide.

Aside from her attacking play, she was shifted into more of a left sided role mid way through the second half and was still able to dictate the game from out wide. A 88% pass accuracy rating, two key passes and over 60 touches. It was certainly an all round, all action display from the Dublin born star.

Robins defend stoutly despite defeat:

Some of the defending from Bristol City in this game was top drawer, but once again the main thing that people will point out is that they still ended the game on the wrong side of the scoreline.

Despite stout defending and only conceding two goals from Arsenal's 25 shots, the points on the board column still lays blank for The Robins.

The two best bits of defending from the hosts was nine minutes after the half time break, Victoria Pelova broke through and saw her shot saved by Olivia Clark but the ball never found it's way out of danger, McCabe sent the rebound goalward when it seemed destined to go in, but Megan Connolly threw herself in-front of the shot with a stunning block to somehow keep the game level at that stage.

The visitors would've also had a third but for another brilliant Robins intervention. This time, Beth Mead rounded Olivia Clark with Caitlin Foord picking up the the loose ball and looked for all the world like she would slot home, but Jamie-Lee Napier flew across to deny the Australian her first of the season.

The Robins' forward struggles:

In the week, Robins boss Lauren Smith said to VAVEL that "her side are still finding their feet" in the Women's Super League, whilst that may be and yes, Manchester City and Arsenal back to back isn't the most ideal two games, The Robins occupy bottom of the table, propping up the rest of the league.

After their two goals on opening day in the 4-2 defeat to Leicester, they've only scored twice more in the league, with their attacking stats particularly today leaving a lot to be desired.

I know, I'm not expecting Bristol City to go toe to toe with the likes of City and Arsenal, but against The Gunners, only one shot of any kind in the game, 21% possession and a squad that seemed to tire rapidly the further the game got on, it just seemed like the belief drained out of last season's FA Women's Championship winners.

Rachel Furness' header was stunning to bring The Robins back level, back that was really their only attacking forray of any kind into the final third in the game, it is surely something that Smith will have to work on if her side are to get points on the board, which they need to do, and fast.