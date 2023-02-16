Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven: UEFA Europa League Preview, Play-Off Round, 2023

SEVILLE, SPAIN - 25 October: Gonzalo Montiel right-back of Sevilla and Argentina celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Sevilla FC and FC Copenhagen at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on October 25, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Amidst disappointing domestic campaigns for both sides, Sevilla take on PSV Eindhoven for the first time in a European competition, with a place in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 up for grabs.

Sevilla were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in November, with the Spanish side finishing third in their group with Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, and Copenhagen.

As they finished third in the Champions League, they set up a play-off tie with a team who finished second in the Europa League stage, in this case, PSV. The Dutch side finished second in their group alongside group winners Arsenal, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich.

PSV travel to Spain to face a struggling Sevilla side, who currently sit in 12th place, nine points off the European places. However, Sevilla love playing in this competition and have progressed from 22 of their last 24 Europa League knockout stage ties, winning four trophies in the process.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side have also only lost one of their last 24 home matches in the Europa League, with their last defeat coming back in 2016 against Athletic Bilbao.

For PSV, their Europa League record is not as glamorous. They have lost their last three away games in the Europa League knockout stage, conceding 11 goals, an average of 3.7 per game.

Last season PSV took part in the inaugural Europa Conference League, where they were beaten in the Quarter-Finals by Leicester City, courtesy of a late Ricardo Pereira winner.

Team News

Sevilla

Los Nervionenses will be without centre-back pairing Marcão and Karim Rekik. While this tie has come too early for World Cup winner Papu Gómez, who is expected to return from an ankle injury in early March.

Sevilla rested players in the closing stages of their 2-0 win over RCD Mallorca on Saturday, with Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso, and Jesus Navas being substituted.

PSV

Phillipp Mwene should be available for selection after recovering from a concussion. However, former Aston Villa winger, Anwar El Ghazi is likely to miss out with a muscular injury.

Olivier Boscagli and Sávio also miss out with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

The Rood-Witten are having to rebuild their attack with Cody Gakpo moving to Liverpool and Noni Madueke moving to Chelsea in the January transfer window. Thorgan Hazard and Fabio Silva have been brought, with Hazard scoring off the bench on his Eredivisie debut against Feyenoord.

Likely Line-ups

Sevilla

Bounou; Nianzou, Bade, Gudelj; Navas, Fernando, Gueye, Acuna; Suso, En-Nesyri, Torres.

PSV

Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Mwene, Sangare, Veerman, Til; Simons, De Jong, Hazard.

Key Players

Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

The Moroccan international was linked with a move to the Premier League in the transfer window, with Wolves and Aston Villa rumoured to be interested in the player.

However, he has stayed put in Andalucia and is a key threat that PSV will have to deal with.

En-Nesyri has scored five goals in La Liga averaging a goal every two games and was very impressive in Morocco’s amazing World Cup campaign, scoring two goals on the way to the semi-finals.

Thorgan Hazard (PSV)

Losing the quality of Madueke and Gakpo will be a massive blow to PSV manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy, but they have replaced Gakpo with a player who can be equally impressive.

The Belgian winger has never lived up to the heights of his brother Eden Hazard, but he is a player with plenty of European pedigree at Borussia Dortmund and will be key to helping PSV get through tough European nights away in Seville.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain.

What time is the match?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

How can you watch the match?

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, and across their online and in-app channels.