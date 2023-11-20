Lewis to be used at left back as Southgate targets move up the rankings

Rico Lewis is in line to make his England debut on Monday away to North Macedonia as Gareth Southgate battles a dearth of left back options.

The England manager is already without Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill, while Kieran Trippier, who filled in at left back in the second half of Friday’s 2-0 win over Malta, has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons.

It means that Lewis could receive his first England cap this evening in Skopje. The 18-year-old is primarily a right back but has already shown his versatility for Manchester City where Pep Guardiola has played him in various positions.

“Of course,” Lewis said when asked about being happy to play on the left. “Anywhere I played, I would relish it. Whether it is right back, left back, I’m not really bothered. I just love playing. Any opportunity I get, I’ll do my best to take it.”

Lewis has quickly shown his talents for City, starting three of their Champions League games this season, and Southgate confirmed that deploying him at left back was “an option”.

“He’s a versatile player. I’m really pleased with how he’s trained, he’s settled really well,” Southgate said.

“He’s very comfortable with the ball. He’s played there a few times. He’s played everywhere for City. Him and Cole [Palmer] are here because we believe in them and we wouldn’t hesitate to put him in.”

'We want to be ranked No 1'

Southgate hopes his team finish their qualification campaign on a high after the laboured win over Malta at Wembley. England defeated North Macedonia in emphatic fashion in June when they triumphed 7-0 at Old Trafford.

England have long secured their place at Euro 2024 and are all but assured to be top seeds in next month’s tournament draw, but Southgate has made it known that he wants the team to become the No 1 ranked nation in the world.

England have never been top of the world rankings, but Southgate expects his side to equal their best-ever position of third after this round of international games.

“Qualification’s done,” said Southgate. “With the games at the weekend, we might be ranked third in the world, but we’re two places off where we need to be so we can’t waste games.

“You achieve that [being No 1] through consistency and you’ve got to play well in the tournaments as well because the ranking points are higher in tournaments.

“Also, it sets the standards for behaviour every day on the training pitch. If you are going to be the top-ranked team, there’s no room for sloppiness or casualness. That’s got to be our drive.”

There are concerns about the pitch at the National Arena Those Proeski, which was heavily criticised after Italy’s 1-1 draw there in September but has since been relaid.

“I know they’ve relaid it. I would imagine it hasn’t quite knitted, but we’ll see,” said Southgate, who will hope all his players emerge injury-free before a busy festive schedule with their clubs.

“That’s why you want to make sure you’re qualified well in advance. We said that right at the start of the qualifying campaign, you’re never quite sure what you’re going to get away from home.”