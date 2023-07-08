England U21 1-0 Spain U21: Jones goal and late Trafford penalty save secure enthralling Euros triumph for Young Lions

James Trafford earned Lee Carsley’s side a thrilling European championship success in Batumi as he brilliantly kept out Abel Ruíz’s stoppage-time spot-kick.

Curtis Jones’ goal in added time at the end of the first half had given England the lead in a fractious contest that produced a total of 13 cards.

Cole Palmer’s free-kick was inadvertently helped home by the back of Jones in what proved to be the moment that separated the sides. The celebrations then led to a fracas and both a member of Spain’s coaching team and England assistant coach Ashley Cole being red-carded.

La Roja’s Antonio Blanco and the Young Lions’ Morgan Gibbs-White were also dismissed from the bench after the late penalty drama.

When Spain were awarded the spot-kick, via VAR, deep into additional time at the end of a closely-fought second-half, it looked like the contest may go to extra-time and beyond.

Trafford, though, stunningly stopped both the penalty and Aimar Oroz’s rebound to edge his nation home.

That meant England won the tournament without conceding a single goal. A glowing reflection on the team’s collective work ethic and focus, particularly that of Trafford and the assured centre-back partnership of captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis and the consistently composed Levi Colwill.

Against the five-time winners of this tournament, it was some way to earn a third triumph – with previous England successes coming in 1982 and 1984.

With the country's Under-17s and Under-19s each having won World Cups within the last six years – alongside considerably enhanced showings at senior level – this represented the latest sign of promise for England’s men’s teams.

Indeed, throughout this tournament, they have displayed a pleasing combination of technical excellence, tactical astuteness and wider savviness. That was visible again here as, in surroundings that were often heated, they largely took to the match with suitably cool heads and big hearts.

It was an undeniably rough way to lose for Santi Denia's Spain, who have plenty of reason for optimism themselves. The margins were, in the end, so fine.

The balance that England were able to strike again, though, meant they felt thoroughly deserving winners as Harwood-Bellis lifted the trophy high into the Georgian night sky.

Story of the match

England goalkeeper James Trafford celebrates after saving a penalty in his side's 1-0 UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 final victory over Spain at Batumi Arena, Batumi, Georgia (Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

This felt an example of a game where, for notable spells, the well-known quality of both teams was somewhat diluted by the pragmatism an occasion such as this often encourages. Yet, in many ways, this all added to the intrigue and exacerbated the value of the footballing excellence when it did rear its head.

And England did, in fact, start the match by offering plenty of the class they’d displayed en route to the final.

Anthony Gordon – named Player of the Tournament post-match – led the early charge as he first saw a low fifth-minute attempt palmed away by Spain goalkeeper Arnau Tenas and just out of the reach of Palmer, before the Newcastle United forward then saw a low delivery superbly nicked away from Gibbs-White by Jon Pacheco.

It seemed the Young Lions were starting from where they left off on Wednesday.

Carsley had made just the one change to the side that so assuredly saw off Israel 3-0 in the semi-final 72 hours earlier, as Max Aarons – who’d been unavailable through suspension – came in for Luke Thomas at left-back.

Spain, meanwhile, stuck with the team that overcame Ukraine 5-1 in the other midweek last-four clash. La Roja, evidently, had plenty of reasons of their own to be confident.

It didn’t take long for them to threaten. Their high press was a stark contrast to Israel’s passive defensive approach in the previous round and, when it forced Trafford into a loose 13th-minute clearance, Alejandro Baena swiftly curled a 25-yard effort just wide.

Baena came close with a deflected effort, and Aitor Paredes with a header from a Sergio Gómez corner, in the following moments before the match stuttered into a scrappy passage of 20 minutes or so.

The yellow cards that Norwegian referee Espen Eskås dished out to England’s Angel Gomes and Spain’s Baena and Blanco in that time reflected the relative bittiness and lack of rhythm that took hold, before Carsley’s side took the initiative decisively.

Palmer sent a thumping 30-yard drive into the gloves of Tenas on 40 minutes after he cleverly worked space to shoot and Colwill then hit the post with a downward header from the Manchester City youngster’s free-kick.

His next set-piece proved the difference. A 25-yard free-kick in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time looped off the back of Jones and into the bottom-left corner, with Tenas thoroughly wrong-footed.

Curtis Jones of England scores his side's goal in their UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 final victory over Spain at Batumi Arena, Batumi, Georgia (Photo by Sam Barnes - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

Palmer and his teammates wheeled away in celebration and, after he seemingly sent a stare in the direction of the Spanish bench, tempers flared – lots of them.

Both benches spilled into the technical areas and then onto the pitch. The result of the brief spurt of chaos was a yellow card apiece for Colwill and Spain’s Oihan Sancet, alongside the red cards for both a member of Spain's coaching staff and Cole.

A goal and a reaction that, ultimately, offered a puzzlingly neat summary of a thoroughly patchy opening half.

The second period may, somehow, have not produced a goal – but it did feel more football-centric. The card count would comfortably reach double figures in the process, admittedly, but the action took on an additionally intense, flowing feel.

Spain skipper Ruíz headed a free-kick into the net within five minutes of the restart, but he was rightly flagged offside.

Jones nearly doubled his and his nation’s tally a quarter-of-an-hour later as he drove into the box and saw a left-footed attempt well kept out by Tenas. Soon after, Ruíz flicked another header just wide from a superb Gómez delivery and the captain then sent a low 25-yard drive into the gloves of Trafford.

The following minutes saw further attempts from Ruíz and Rodrigo Riquelme flash off-target, prior to the match’s conclusion being shaped by exceptional contributions from both goalkeepers.

An 89th-minute England counter saw substitute Harvey Elliott’s right-footed effort tipped away by Tenas before he niftily managed to keep out fellow sub Noni Madueke’s rebound with his feet.

The board showed six minutes of added time and England, for a good while, looked well-placed to see them out with minimal scares.

But then came a VAR penalty check. Ruíz had gone down – and stayed down – in the box after Colwill seemingly beat him to a cross. Replays, however, showed that the forward had got a foot on the ball before being caught by the centre-back.

The referee checked the pitchside monitor and duly pointed to the spot. Extra-time looked probable, but Trafford and co had other ideas.

With 98 minutes on the clock, England’s 20-year-old goalkeeper first got down sharply to his right to palm out Ruíz’s penalty. Then, he bounced up to keep out Oroz’s rebound with his feet before, finally, Sergio Camello send a third attempt over the crossbar.

England goalkeeper James Trafford saves Abel Ruíz's of Spain's penalty during the UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 final at Batumi Arena, Batumi, Georgia (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

What reactions. What fine margins. What a succession of defining moments.

It maintained Trafford’s and England’s brilliant record of not conceding a single goal over the course of the entire tournament – the first team to win the Under-21 Euros with continuous clean-sheets.

Soon enough, it had earned them the trophy, although there were two more dismissals in the meantime. Blanco and Gibbs-White – who’d both, by now, been substituted – each received second yellow cards in the closing seconds.

But then came the final whistle, and the understandably delirious celebrations. Numerous teammates sprinted in the direction of Trafford. He had provided the defining contribution and images of the evening.

After Jones had stooped to conquer, Trafford’s iron-willed refusal to let the ball cross his goal-line got England over the line.

What an achievement for this team, and what a set of experiences over these last few weeks. Those involved will always have this victory and these medals to savour, but there will undoubtedly be a widespread desire to make this another foundation for successful careers in the years to come and for the success of the senior men’s national side – who continue to work towards their own Euros in a little under a year’s time.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: LEVI COLWILL

Levi Colwill (centre) and Emile Smith Rowe (right) of England celebrate after helping their side to a 1-0 victory over Spain in the UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 final at Batumi Arena, Batumi, Georgia (Photo by Sam Barnes - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

The 20-year-old centre-back may have conceded the penalty late on, but that slight misstep came at the end of another wonderfully composed, assured and dominant showing at the heart of the England defence.

Trafford, of course, deserves an honourable mention here – and more. Colwill, though, set a valuable tone.

Alongside distribution that again offered valuable and varied progression from the back, the Chelsea man – who impressed so many on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022/23 – cut out numerous crosses and consistently stepped out of the last line to sniff out danger at source.

It is little wonder that there is such widespread interest in him at present. Regular football and a clean bill of health in 2023/24 ought to give him an excellent chance of playing a part for England at Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.