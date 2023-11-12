Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City - Palmer keeps his cool to salvage point for Chelsea

It was a game to remember on Remembrance Day as Cole Palmer came back to haunt his former club with a late penalty for Chelsea in an eight-goal thriller against Manchester City.

The home side started the game the better side but midway through the first half, City were awarded a penalty which was calmly dispatched by Erling Haaland. However, Chelsea equalised thanks to Thiago Silva, who headed home Conor Gallagher's corner.

It soon got even better for Mauricio Pochettino's side as Reece James' cross was poked home by former City player Raheem Sterling. Meanwhile, in added time, Manuel Akanji headed home to level the score at 2-2.

Straight after the restart, Haaland scored his second of the game to restore City's advantage but Nicolas Jackson levelled the game once more to continue his excellent goalscoring form.

However, with four minutes to go, a deflected Rodri effort restored the visitor's lead but in added time, Chelsea were awarded a penalty for a chance to equalise yet again. 'Cool' Palmer stepped up and scored from 12 yards to bring an end to a breathtaking game of football.

Story of the match

Mauricio Pochettino made just one change from Monday's 4-1 win over Spurs, which came at left-back as Levi Colwill dropped out through injury with Marc Cucurella taking his place. The front three once again consisted of Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer, who faced his former club for the first time.

Meanwhile, following their 3-0 victory against Young Boys in the Champions League, a total of five changes were made by Pep Guardiola. Manuel Akanji came in for John Stones to partner Ruben Dias at the back whilst Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic made way for Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

Finally, in attack, Jack Grealish and Matheus Nunes were replaced by Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku, who scored and picked up four assists in their 6-1 demolition of Bournemouth last Saturday.

Chelsea made a strong start to proceedings early on but were yet to test City 'keeper Ederson in the opening exchanges. The first opportunity of the match came on 16 minutes when Rodri played through Alvarez, whose shot was blocked.

From the resulting corner, Robert Sanchez was called into action to keep out Josko Gvardiol's header. Meanwhile, up the other end, Enzo Fernandez's cross was cleared by Akanji into Conor Gallagher's path but his strike was comfortable for Ederson.

Midway through the first half, Anthony Taylor awarded the away side a penalty when Marc Cucurella brought down Erling Haaland inside the six yard box. The Norwegian stepped up and sent Sanchez the wrong way to give City the lead.

Despite conceding, Chelsea wasted no time in their search for a response as a superb free-kick from Reece James was well saved by Ederson. However, it was from the next phase of play in which the Blues equalised. Conor Gallagher's corner fell to Thiago Silva, who headed home at the near post to make it 1-1.

The match soon sparked into life and Manchester City came close to retaking the lead but Phil Foden's curling effort was inches wide. In the 37th minute, though, the home side took the lead for the first time. Cole Palmer played the ball down the line to James, who then set up Raheem Sterling at the backpost to tap into an empty net.

A huge goal for Sterling, who came back to haunt his former employers. After falling behind, Chelsea were now in dreamland. However, City came close to levelling the game as Bernardo Silva played through Haaland, whose shot was kept out brilliantly by Sanchez.

In the closing stages of the first half, Sterling wriggled his way into the Manchester City penalty area before setting up Nicolas Jackson, whose shot was comfortable for Ederson. Although, a minute into stoppage time, City found themselves back on level terms when Silva's cross was headed home by an unmarked Manuel Akanji.

In the final seconds of the first half, Sterling played through Jackson, whose shot was blocked by the City defence. A compelling first 45 minutes of football came to a end with the score at 2-2.

Second half

Just two minutes into the second half, Manchester City got off to the perfect start as they made it 3-2. Alvarez played an brilliant one-two with Foden as the former set up Haaland, who bundled the ball home. The visitors continued to threaten but Alvarez's strike was straight at Sanchez.

City continued to be the better side after the restart as Doku make his way into the penalty area but his effort was easily dealt with. It proved to be the Belgian's final impact of the match as he was replaced by Jack Grealish just shy of the hour mark.

Meanwhile, up the other end, Chelsea went in search of an equaliser as Palmer made a brilliant run into the box before being denied by Ederson. Still trailing by the odd goal, a double change was made from Pochettino with James and Fernandez being replaced by Malo Gusto and Mykhailo Mudryk.

However, midway through the second half, the Blues made it 3-3. A long range strike from Gallagher was parried by Ederson into the path of Nicolas Jackson, who scored on the rebound. His fourth goal in two matches.

Chelsea had a glorious opportunity to go in front with 15 minutes to go. Sterling won back possession on the edge of the Manchester City penalty area before sliding through Gusto, whose shot sailed just over the bar. Meanwhile, former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic was introduced as he replaced Alvarez.

In the closing stages of the game, City scored what looked to be the winning goal. The ball fell to Rodri on the edge of the area, whose shot deflected off Thiago Silva and into the back of the net. A cruel moment for Chelsea but jubilation for Pep Guardiola's men.

Armando Broja came on for Chelsea in the final moments of the game and deep into added time, won his side a penalty after being brought down by Ruben Dias inside the area. Palmer stepped up and, just like Sterling, scored against his former club. The goal was sure to salvage a point for the Blues.

Kyle Walker had a chance to make it 5-4 with a free-kick on the edge of the area but his attempt was inches over the bar. The game ended 4-4 in what was a pulsating game of football at Stamford Bridge.

With the international break upon us, both sides will return in a fortnight with two huge fixtures respectively. Chelsea travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle whilst Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad.

Player of the Match: Cole Palmer

The player of the match no doubt has to go to Cole Palmer. Having signed from Manchester City in the summer, Palmer has been a shining light for the Blues this season and once again showed his importance to the team.

The forward was a constant threat down the right-hand side and continued to get forward on the attack. A notable moment came in the second half when he made a scintillating run into the penalty area before seeing his shot saved.

However, Palmer has his moment in stoppage time when he had the opportunity to score from the penalty spot. The 21-year-old kept his composure and buried his spot kick with ease.