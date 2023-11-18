Southgate acknowledges England display was 'not at level we want to be at' despite Malta win

England manager Gareth Southgate acknowledged that his side were not of standard after defeating Malta 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to secure top spot in Group C.

On a night that the nation commemorated the life of Sir Bobby Charlton, who passed away last month, the Three Lions were far from their attacking best as they failed to register a shot on target for more than an hour against the 171st-ranked nation.

Southgate spoke of a "disjointed" performance during his post-match media duties, a statement that was epitomised when Marcus Rashford was left in a heap on the floor following a collision with Trent Alexander-Arnold - a result of miscommunication between the two.

It was a commendable effort from the visitors, who came close to making it a night to remember when Teddy Teuma's strike within the opening 30 seconds flew narrowly past the post. Ultimately, they fell victim to their own error seven minutes late as Ricardo Pepe diverted Phil Foden's cross into his own net.

Bereft of excitement for most of the match, supporters took it upon themselves for entertainment, with the biggest cheers of the night coming as a result of paper airplanes breaching the perimeter of the pitch.

Harry Kane's customary England goal spared his side's potential blushes late on as he converted Bukayo Saka's cut-back from close range in the 75th-minute. Despite the win that means the Three Lions boast four wins from four at home in qualifying, Southgate felt his team did not perform at the level expected of them.

"We didn’t start the game well," he said.

"I’ve been in football for 35 years and if you don’t start games well it’s really difficult to pick it up. We needed, of course, to show better quality with the ball but also we were a bit stretched without it and a little bit disjointed in pressing at times.

"We know [we were] not at the level we want to be at, we know [we were] not the level we need to be at but equally this group of players have been exceptional and I’m not going to start getting into their ribs too much about a performance like tonight."

No Concerns over Dropping Standards

With a place at next summer's tournament secured, Southgate made a number of alterations to the line-up that convincingly defeated Italy last month.

Alexander-Arnold stepped into a midfield three in place of the injured Jude Bellingham; Phil Foden started on the right of the front three; while Fikayo Tomori featured, albeit for one half, in an unfamiliar left-back role alongside a reshuffled back four.

A number of changes like that, particularly in international football, can often lead to a few teething problems as players aren't on the same wavelength. While credit where credit's due for Malta's defensive organisation, England lacked the necessary cohesion to break down such opponents.

Southgate spoke of how he "didn't like us as a team without the ball" and how it "made every individual's role more difficult", but expressed that there is no cause for concern as he looks to begin preparation for EURO 2024.

"It’s no worry because I think sometimes when players have so many matches, they almost self-regulate of being a player," he said.

"You know that there is a certain level you need to hit to beat Italy here and you know that you need to hit that level to win today’s game. Although you would think that everybody would be at the same level all the time, that’s not the reality of football.

"I’ve played in those matches myself, there are nights where, subconsciously, you just do enough to win. I think that’s a little bit where we were tonight.”

Standout Individuals

It's fair to conclude that it was a England display that left a lot to be desired. However, Southgate was keen to highlight the positives, in particular the performances of three players that were introduced to the line-up.

Alexander-Arnold's international career has not lived up to expectation with him often watching on from the periphery. On Friday he and Phil Foden were the ones that looked capable of breaching Malta's resolute shape, with the latter heavily involved in the build-up to both goals.

The England manager spoke highly of the duo's influence, and while Michele Marcolini's side were unable to muster up much more than their opening-minute opportunity, he was full of praise for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

"I think there were some individual performances that were very positive," he said.

"I thought Trent was very, very good. Him and Phil [Foden] in the first half were the two that looked like opening things up and I thought Marc Guehi had a very mature performance again.

"He’s really growing as an international footballer, and it was lovely to get Cole Palmer on and give him a feel of things and I thought he looked very comfortable in the environment.”