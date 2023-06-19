England 7-0 North Macedonia: Saka scores hat-trick as England finish with a flourish

Gareth Southgate wanted his England team to take inspiration from their cricketing counterparts and channel the ‘Bazball’ mindset, and the manager certainly got it with this assertive win over North Macedonia. England didn’t hit their opposition for six, rather they went one better and struck seven.

The Ashes may be underway and June already past its midway point but the final game of this hard-to-kill-off footballing season on these shores at least came with a flourish. It’s been a long campaign but at least this show sent everyone home happy.

England registered a fourth straight win in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with this emphatic victory and can book their finals spot when they next take to the pitch in September. Bukayo Saka scored the first hat-trick of his career, his second goal being a particularly fine strike. Substituted on 58 minutes, he departed to a warm ovation.

There was also a goal for Marcus Rashford playing at his home stadium for the national team. This was the 27-year-old’s first start in a qualifier since November 2019 after missing camps with injury and a lack of form.

Harry Kane also scored a brace and had the home crowd at Old Trafford singing his name — a virtue possibly forthcoming in domestic fixtures too if transfer rumours are to be believed. Kalvin Phillips registered his first England goal too as the scoreline grew and grew.

Story of the game

One word to describe this England performance was ‘aggressive’ as Southgate’s players made light work of the 65th-ranked team in the world, who had reached the Euro 2020 finals, stopped Italy from qualifying for last winter’s World Cup and only missed out themselves after a play-off final defeat to Portugal.

Getty: Catherine Ivill

England had failed to beat North Macedonia on home soil in two previous attempts, which both ended as draws, and a first return to Old Trafford for a home international since 2007 was sold out. Those seeking some light midweek entertainment certainly got value for their money.

Southgate’s England are a good watch now, the billboards say as much, and with three changes from the side that defeated Malta 4-0 on Friday — Manchester City’s Treble-winning duo Kyle Walker and John Stones both returning — they were ready to go again and for one last time this term.

If the home side found it tough to break through a determined and compact North Macedonia in the early stages, then it did not last. Saka and Rashford cutting in from wide caused problems and although Kane may have got a headache after a nasty collision with Stefan Ristovski, he was soon the one dishing out the hammer blows.

England were positive and their opening goal came in the 29th minute with Jordan Henderson releasing Rashford. The Manchester United forward bided his time before spotting team-mate Luke Shaw’s darting run, his pullback was met by Kane who scored for the sixth England game in a row.

It was then that Saka took control and netted a 13-minute hat-trick either side of half-time. His first came following intricate play. Kane played to Saka and a quick passing triangle with Rashford and Walker on the right then saw the Arsenal winger into space and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Three minutes into the new half and Saka had his best goal of the night. Trent Alexander-Arnold, deployed again on the right of England’s midfield, flighted an exquisite pass and Saka took one touch with the outside of his left boot to move it forward, another with his chest to bring the ball down and then hammered through the ball to send a strike across the ‘keeper and into the far corner.

Getty: Catherine Ivill

Saka was quick to complete his hat-trick when Harry Maguire sent the ball forward. Alexander-Arnold was dispossessed but Kane collected the ball and fed the 21-year-old, who cooly slotted home to the acclaim of the home supporters.

That goal made it 4-0 as Rashford had scored amongst Saka’s blitz late in the first half. Having been denied from point-blank range moments earlier, this time Rashford made no mistake. Kane and Henderson led the high press and possession was won close to the byline with Rashford placing his shot into the bottom corner.

With the game long won and the summer break finally becoming real, Southgate made a quadruple change. Three substitutes combined for England’s sixth with Jack Grealish dinking a cross into the penalty area, Macedonia defender Nikola Serafimov, himself new to the fray, jabbed the ball towards Phillips and he finished into an empty net.

The North Macedonia players were all over the place by now and that England were still harrying, chasing and making things happen only highlights the desire and hunger that Southgate has instilled in his charges. The highest praise one can give this team is that they play like a club side, such is their togetherness, cohesion and sophistication.

They did not need their opponents to assist in making it more emphatic but Egzon Bejtulai hauling down Stones at a corner left referee Istvan Kovacs with no choice but to point to the penalty spot in the 73rd minute. Kane sent Stole Dimitrievski the wrong way and fired the spot-kick high into the top corner.

This was a mauling of Macedonia and England could not have brought the curtain down on this prolonged season in a more devastating fashion.

Player of the match: Bukayo Saka

Scored his first career hat-trick and fully deserved a night like this in an England shirt. The Arsenal winger is becoming a leading man in Southgate's side with his positivity and eye for goal making him undroppable at just 21 years old.