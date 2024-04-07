A relentless attacking performance from RB Leipzig blew SC Freiburg away with three goals before half time putting the game out of reach for the home side. A heated second half saw the visitors come away from the Europa Park Stadion 4-1 winners.

After a disappointing 0-0 draw last time out against Mainz, ‘Die Roten Bullen’ started the game strongly in just the second minute with Löis Openda crossing the ball to the onrushing Haidara who slotted the ball past Noah Atubolu to open the scoring.

Before the 20 minute mark, Leipzig made it two as Openda continued his fine goalscoring form. Dani Olmo played a hopeful ball over the Freiburg defence and the Belgian forward displayed his strength and speed shrugging off Lukas Kübler and fired a low strike into the bottom corner.

It was not Freiburg’s day highlighted by top scorer Lukas Höler’s penalty crashing off the crossbar at 2-0, the home side had scored all seven of their previous penalties this season.

The home side's defensive woes continued just before half time as Yannik Keitel attempted a diving header but Openda’s speed in chasing him down saw the defender miss the ball and Leipzig’s top scorer accepted the gift and slotted the ball through Atubolu’s legs to make it 3-0.

Early in the second half it was the talented Benjamin Sesko’s turn to get on the scoresheet after being set up by his strike partner Openda who got his second assist of the match to go with his two goals.

Vicenzo Grifo came off the bench to score a consolation goal for the ‘Breisgau Braziliansas’ in the 59th minute but did little to affect the outcome as Leipzig moved to 4th with a resounding 4-1 win.

Löis Openda continues his dream debut season for RB Leipzig

Löis Openda celebrates after extending RB Leipzig's lead (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

It was the Openda show at the Europa Park Stadion as the in form striker single handedly won Leipzig a crucial three points in their battle with Borussia Dortmund for Champions League qualification.

The 24 year old forward moved to the Bundesliga last summer from French side Lens for around €43 million after a standout season in France and has racked up an impressive 31 goal contributions in all competitions this campaign.

From kick off, the Belgian striker took the game to Freiburg and his sheer pace and relentless work ethic that will haunt the hosts defence who will still be having nightmares about his man of the match performance.

It was not just the talented forwards goal scoring ability that was displayed in the victory but his playmaking ability, which could be crucial in the final stretch of the season.

Marco Rose’s side now sit in 4th place above Dortmund after their 1-0 loss to Stuttgart last night and they will be hoping their strike force keep firing to help secure a fifth successive season in the Champions League.

Fairytale European finish for Christian Streich not over yet

Christian Streich looks on as his side fell to a 4-1 loss (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

In March, Freiburg announced the shock departure of their longstanding manager Christian Streich after 29 years at the club as both a player and manager.

The German coach said in a club statement: "I have been able to enjoy hundreds of special moments and memories during my time at SC. This club is my life and I'm extremely grateful for the close cooperation and support that I've been able to enjoy here.”

Following the 4-1 defeat, Streich’s side sit in 9th place in the league but now six points behind Eintracht Frankfurt who occupy the Europa League Conference spot in 6th. The European hopefuls could be boosted as 7th place could be enough if the formidable Bayer Leverkusen win the DFB Pokal in May.

Not impossible, but if there is to be a fairytale ending to his reign at the club, Freiburg will need to finish the season in much better form than they displayed against Leipzig.



Leipzig’s extensive attacking options key in the battle for 4th

RB Leipzig's talented attackers lineup before kick off (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates Images/Getty Images)

It was an electric attacking performance from Leipzig’s youthful front four as Freiburg’s defenders struggled all afternoon with the speed and movement of Sesko, Openda, Xavi Simons and Olmo.

The versatility and attacking intelligence that each player possesses is pivotal to the attacking style of play Rose sets his team up in. The 4-2-2-2 formation utilises the speed of each of the forwards with Olmo and Simons in the attacking midfielder roles and Openda and Sesko as the two strikers.

They are all key reasons as to why Leipzig sit in the Champions League places and between them, they are responsible for 53 goals and 26 assists.

The linkup between them was on show in the 4-1 win with Olmo’s through ball setting up Openda’s first goal and Sesko scored the four following a cross by the Belgian.

Leipzig face Wolfsburg, Heidenheim and Dortmund in the three fixtures and if a finish in the top four is to be successful, the availability of these four will be crucial.

Grifo becomes SC Freiburg’s second all time top scorer

Vicenzo Grifo pulls one back for SC Freiburg (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Despite the goal not impacting the result in any way, it was a special goal for Grifo as he moved to second in the club’s all time top goalscorer rankings. And he did so in style.

The 31 year old struck a powerful shot from outside the edge of the penalty area into the bottom right corner that flashed past Péter Gulácsi in the Leipzig goal. After coming on as a second half substitute, Grifo added to his 20 goals and assists in the Bundesliga this season but failed to rescue the result.

With 83 goals the Italian midfielder moved ahead of former Germany national team manager Joachim Löw who scored 82 goals for Freiburg. Nils Petersen tops the charts with 105 goals but with no signs of slowing down, Grifo will have his sights set on a historic achievement.

After coming off the bench and providing a struggling side with an attacking outlet throughout the second half, it would be no surprise to see Grifo reintroduced into the starting lineup for Freiburg’s final games of the season.