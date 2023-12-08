VfL Wolfsburg vs SC Freiburg: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

MAINZ, GERMANY - DECEMBER 03: Ritsu Doan of Sport-Club Freiburg celebrates winning during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Sport-Club Freiburg at MEWA Arena on December 03, 2023 in Mainz, Germany. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Freiburg will confidently travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday, thanks to renewed form in recent weeks.

Christian Streich's side secured a 1-0 win away at Mainz last weekend, ending their five-game winless run in the Bundesliga.

The result came three days after they demolished Greek champions Olympiacos 5-0 in the Europa League.

Striker Michael Gregoritsch will be glad to have found his shooting boots again, grabbing a first-half hat trick in Europe and scoring the winning goal last Sunday.

The Austrian had gone 12 matches without scoring this season.

Freiburg's defence will take some plaudits for the change in fortunes after keeping back-to-back clean sheets, as will goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

The Breisgau-Brazilians have regained a healthy position in the Bundesliga table, no less due to the poor performances of those around them, with just two points separating them and the top six.

This weekend's visitors may have one eye on their next game this weekend, with a group-deciding match at West Ham looming on Thursday.

Wolfsburg find themselves in the opposite situation to their visitors leading up to Saturday.

They succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Bochum in their last Bundesliga game, continuing their torrid run of losses away from home.

Die Wölfe have won only one of their six away games this season, with the win coming against Köln on matchday two.

Their fortunes did not get any better during the week as they exited the DFB Pokal with a gutting 1-0 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Niko Kovač's side survived all 120 minutes before Manu Koné grabbed the winner with seconds to play.

At home, Wolfsburg have proven much better this season, losing only once to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

RB Leipzig were the last guests at the Volkswagen Arena, losing 2-1 two weeks ago.

They will hope that record continues and give them a much-needed bounce when they welcome Freiburg.

Team News

VfL Wolfsburg

The hosts will be without several players this weekend due to injury issues.

Felix Nmecha and Amin Sarr remain unavailable with knee injuries, while Rogerio has a muscular problem.

Patrick Wimmer is out with an ankle problem, and a hamstring issue makes Sebastiaan Bornauw doubtful.

SC Freiburg

The visitors could be without six players when they travel north for this one.

Captain Christian Günter is yet to recover from a broken arm, Lukas Kübler has a broken toe, Yannik Keitel has a groin problem, Daniel-Kofi Kyerah has a knee issue, and Maximilian Phillipp is out with a shoulder problem.

Kenneth Schmidt is a doubt due to an abdominal issue.

Christian Streich could make a few changes ahead of Thursday's Europa League.

Likely Line-Ups

VfL Wolfsburg

Casteels (c); Lacroix, Jenz, Zesiger; Maehle, Svanberg, Vranckx, Gerhardt; Černý, Wind, Paredes

SC Freiburg

Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengop Dōan, Eggestein, Höfler (c), Grifo; Röhl; Gregoritsch

Key Players

VfL Wolfsburg

Jonas Wind

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 25: Jonas Wind of Wolfsburg celebrates during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig at Volkswagen Arena on November 25, 2023 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Dane is Wolfsburg's top scorer this season, grabbing nine goals in 13 games.

It is a much-improved return for the forward, who has already surpassed his tally of six from last season.

The 24-year-old is beginning to live up to the hype that accompanied his arrival from Copenhagen in 2022.

If Niko Kovač's side are to get anything from this game, they need their top scorer at his best.

SC Freiburg

Michael Gregoritsch

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 30: Michael Gregoritsch of Sport-Club Freiburg celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Olympiacos FC at Europa-Park Stadion on November 30, 2023 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Striker has had a surprise upturn in his recent performances following a poor start to the Bundesliga season.

A hat trick in the Europa League, followed by the winner against Mainz, ended his goal drought, which had plagued him since the opening day.

Christian Streich will be pleased to have the goalscorer on top form, with some crucial games coming between now and the Christmas break.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Bundesliga clash is being held at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, which has a capacity of 30,000.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place at 14:30 GMT for UK viewers.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Mix via their TV or the Sky Sports App/website.