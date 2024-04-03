After the disappointment of suffering their first defeat in Der Klassiker for 10 years, Thomas Tuchel finally admitted that Bayern Munich’s title hopes had been quashed.

The 2-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund was indicative of the larger issues at play in Munich, with Edin Terzic's side turning up to the Allianz Arena and deliberately setting up to win the game, succeeding in relatively comfortable fashion.

Bayern Leverkusen now have a 13-point lead over the winners of the previous 11 Bundesliga crowns, and with Stuttgart just three points behind and breathing down their necks, Bayern will be beginning to look over their shoulder rather than up the table, as has been common practice for the last decade.

In a season like no other, the German giants have been punished for the inconsistencies in their performances, which has not been helped by Tuchel’s struggle to adapt, while Bayern and German football as a whole seemingly undergo a period of transition.

Meanwhile, FC Heidenheim are enjoying their first season in the Bundesliga following promotion from the Zweite Bundesliga last season. Der Dino launguish in eleventh place, with 30 points sitting above the likes of Union Berlin, Mönchengladbach, and Wolfsburg.

Even though the quality of football in this Bundesliga campaign has been below its usual par, coming into the league and stabilising straight away remains an achievement to be commended.

With safety all but assured for the visitors, perhaps a late run at European Conference League spot could be on the cards, with the hosts just six points off seventh.

The home side are currently winless in six, with their last win coming against Werder Bremen in February. However, a deserved 3-3 draw with third-placed Stuttgart last weekend is sure to boost Der Dino's confidence. It's no secret that Heidenheim's form has plummeted in the second half of the season, but they possess an element of unpredictability to their game and can be extremely tricky opponents.

With Bayern in action in the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal next week, this fixture presents the ideal opportunity for Tuchel’s men to get back to winning ways before an extremely tough test in Europe.

The reverse fixture in November finished 4-2 to Bayern after the home side were pegged back to 2-2 before making amends and claiming the three points. However, nobody can forget the magnificent match between the two sides in the 2019 DFB-Pokal quarterfinal, which finished 5-4 following a late goal from Robert Lewandoski. Heidenheim will go into this weekend's fixture boosted by the home advantage, and with their opponents struggling for form, it presents a really interesting contest that is likely to be cagey and scrappy.

Bayern are likely to rotate and rest players with an eye on Tuesday's fixture against Arsenal. The visitors have not lost to a Bundesliga debutant in 18 games since the defeat to Energie Cottbus in 2000; therefore, the magnitude of the task for Heidenheim cannot be understated.

Team News

Nikola Dovedan is suspended for Heidenheim after he was sent off in last week’s 3-3 draw with Stuttgart, which occurred shortly before the equaliser.

Thomas Keller, Adrian Beck, and Elidon Qenaj are long-term absentees for the home side and remain sidelined.

However, Jan-Niklas Beste and Lennard Maloney featured for Heidenheim against Stuttgart despite being injury doubts and will play a more prominent role this weekend versus Bayern.

Aleksandar Pavlovic returned to training last week following tonsillitis during the international break; he is scheduled to be available this weekend.

Sacha Boey is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring tear, and his backup, Noussair Mazraoui, is still recovering from illness.

Raphael Guerreiro could return to action after sustaining an injury with Portugal; however, he could be rested for the Champions League fixture versus Arsenal on Tuesday. Manuel Neuer is the same.

Likely Line-ups

FC Heidenheim

Muller; Föhrenbach, Gimber, Mainka, Traoré; Theuerkauf, Schöppner; Beste, Pieringer, Dinkçi; Kleindienst.

Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Kimmich, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Tel, Gnabry, Coman; Kane.

Key Players

FC Heidenheim - Jan-Niklas Beste

Like so many at Heidenheim, Jan-Niklas Beste is experiencing his first season in Germany’s top flight and it’s fair to say he has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

With seven goals and nine assists, Beste has been crucial for Heidenheim navigating themselves towards safety and even earning a call-up to the German national team, becoming the first player in Heidenheim history to receive the honour.

Labelled the “assist king”, Beste is a vital component to the fluidity of the Heidenheim attack. He picked up another assist last week, teeing it up for Kleindenst. To put it simply, he makes the team better.

Against a team of Bayern’s quality, taking your chances is pivotal, and Beste will be essential in ensuring that.

Bayern Munich - Harry Kane

Despite it being one of the worst seasons in their illustrious recent history for Bayern, Harry Kane has been truly phenomenal in his debut Bundesliga campaign.

Responsible for netting 37 goals in all competitions and closing in on Robert Lewandowski’s all-time goal-scoring record of 41 goals set in the 2020–21 season, any hopes of a trophy are slowly disappearing.

Kane failed to score in the 2-0 defeat to Dortmund, but the England captain did have the ball in the back of the net before it was ruled out for offside. The former Spurs striker cut a frustrated figure after the whistle blew for halftime.

The failure to add to his tally of 31 league goals last week means time is gradually running out for him to reach Lewandowski's Bundesliga record. The Englishman will be desperate to get it back on track this weekend.

No matter how poor Bayern have been, Kane has proven he is a constant goal threat, and his form alone is enough to change the course of the game, as has been shown in the Champions League and various Bundesliga matches.

As defences across Germany are now aware, Kane is the complete striker; his ability to drop deep and spray passes in behind is just as effective as his potency in front of goal.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being at the Voith Arena.

What time is kick off?

The match is set to kick off at 14:30 (GMT)

Where can I watch the match?

The match is not available for viewers in the United Kingdom.