Four Things We Learnt From Borussia Dortmund's Win Over Darmstadt

Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways in their first Bundesliga game of 2024.

This win means they now have thirty points after the first half of the season and are four off Stuttgart in third.

Darmstadt, however, fail to make any positive moves in terms of the Bundesliga and still sit on twenty goals scored and have started 2024 off in the wrong manner.

Youngster Youssoufa Moukoko scored just his second goal this campaign to confirm the win in extra time during the second half.

The loss means Darmstadt slumped to bottom of the Bundesliga table and now have conceded fourty-four goals this campaign.

Darmstadt Will Have To Start Winning Again To Stay Up

Darmstadt have only won two games this season. Only Mainz (one) have won less games this Bundesliga campaign.

Darmstadt won their last Bundesliga game back in early October and since then have struggled to hit the ground running.

Despite this, Darmstadt have scored a respectable twenty goals so far but their defence needs to tighten up to make sure they have a chance of staying up.

They have conceded an average of 2.6 goals this season which is more than any club in the Bundesliga.

Darmstadt have only managed to keep a single clean sheet this whole season and that came in a 0-0 draw versus Mainz 05 in November.

Borussia Dortmund Can Enter The Top Three

Borussia Dortmund have been rejuvenated in terms of their fight for getting UEFA Champions League football.

The half-season loan signing of Jadon Sancho has seemed to spark some life into the club and the future looks bright.

Youngsters Ian Maatsen (on loan from Chelsea) and Youssoufa Moukoko seem to provide some hope for their future (should they keep Maatsen).

Following a poor end to last calendar year which saw them winless in four in the Bundesliga, the winter break has given them the boost they needed.

With a winnable tie up against PSV in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund will hope that their European adventures don't impact their Bundesliga form.

Luca Pfeiffer Needs To Start Scoring To Save Darmstadt

Luca Pfeiffer was touted to live up to the hype at Stuttgart when he moved there permanently following a seventeen goal campaign for Darmstadt in the 2. Bundesliga.

Since then, things haven't gone to plan for the now 27-year-old and with only one goal this whole season Darmstadt will need him at his best to survive in the Bundesliga.

With this loan spell ending in the summer, Pfeiffer will no doubt want to score more goals and make a bigger impact so the move becomes permanent.

Outside of striker Tim Skarke, no player has managed more than three goals for Darmstadt and this may prove a large problem in terms of their survival chances.

Jadon Sancho Might Just Get Back To His Best

Jadon Sancho has had a miraculous return to the Bundesliga and in doing so created an assist in his first game back at Borussia Dortmund in a stellar performance.

His mazy runs and precise passes mean he is one of the most lethal and exciting players to watch when he plays up to his upmost potential.

Striker Niklas Füllkrug will hope that Sancho will be back in with the assists as last time Sancho graced the Bundesliga, he managed a huge eleven.

Things didn't quite go to plan at Manchester United as he fell out with coach Erik Ten Hag and fell out of favour this season for the Red Devils.

Sancho managed to provide twenty goal contributions during the 2020-21 campaign in his last season at the club before his move to Manchester United.

The club lifted the DFB Pokal following victory against RB Leipzig in one of his final games for Dortmund.