Marco Rose's men, who sit just three points outside of the Champions League places, have the chance to climb into the top four this weekend with a win over Freiburg. Results elsewhere could aid Leipzig's claim for a top-four spot as third-placed Stuttgart take on Borussia Dortmund, who sit in fourth, this weekend.

Last time out, the East-German club didn’t have their shooting boots on against Mainz, as they failed to convert 20 shots and 67% possession into goals dropping points in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

Freiburg, however, are on the hunt for a third successive finish in the top six, of which they are five points adrift.

If they can get past Die Roten Bullen, Chrisitan Streich’s men have a favourable run-in to end the season, where they face six of the bottom eight clubs in Streich’s final stretch of games as Freiburg boss.

Goals from Ritsu Doan, Michael Gregoritsch and Merlin Rohl helped the Frieburg breeze past Monchengladbach 3-0 in their first game since the international break last weekend.

However, if previous meetings were to go by, there’s will only be one winner.

Two-time Pokal winners Leipzig are unbeaten against their opponents this weekend in the last ten meetings, dating back to October 2019.

The last time the teams met back in November, Xavi Simons, Loïs Openda and Christoph Baumgartner netted in a 3-1 win.

Team News

The Breisgau Brazilians came into the game with major absentees in their back line.

Austrian international Phillip Lienhart is a doubt with a knee issue. The 27-year-old has played 15 Bundesliga games this season, scoring once.

Captain Matthias Ginter is likely to be out for the season after undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon, meaning the German international, who has 51 caps for his country, won’t be on the field when manager Chrisitan Streich steps away at the end of the campaign.

Streich will likely stick with the same back line that swept aside Monchengladbach last Saturday, with Lucas Kubler joining up with Yannik Keitel and Manuel Gulde to make a back-three.

Long-term absentees Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Kenneth Schmidt remain out.

Die Rotten Bullen announced striker Yussuf Poulsen will be out until further notice after picking up an injury to his left thigh last weekend.

Apart from Leipzig's record appearance holder, Poulsen, Marco Rose’s men go into the game with a clean bill of health, meaning 20-year-old Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko could be set to start in attack alongside Lois Openda.

Defensive midfielder Amadou Haidara is also available for selection following a suspension.

Likely Lineups

Atubolu; Kulber, Keitel, Gulde; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Gunter; Gregoritsch, Rohl. Holer.

Gulasci; Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Haidara, Schlager; Olmo, Simons; Openda, Sesko.

Key players

SC Freiburg – Michael Gregoritsch

One of the first names on the teamsheet for club and country, 29-year-old Austrian Michael Gregoritsch has picked the perfect time to hit a purple patch, and he could be the key to a potential fairytale farewell for Christian Streich.

The striker has contributed five goals and assists in his last six Bundesliga games and netted a hat-trick for Austria in a 6-1 win over Turkey during the latest international break.

After a number of loans to the German and Austrian lower leagues, the Austrian international found his feet in the Bundesliga in the 2015-16 season while at Hamburg, and since that move, the attacker has never played outside the top flight.

With Gregoritsch out of contract at Augsburg at the end of the 2021/22 season, Freiburg snapped up the forward on a free transfer, and he’s netted eight Europa League goals in 15 appearances in his two seasons at the club.

Standing at 6’ 4”, the left-footed forward remains a nuisance for Bundesliga defenders and could prove to be pivotal for Austria as they try and navigate a ‘group of death’ that includes France, the Netherlands and Austria at this summer's European Championships.

RB Leipzig – Lois Openda

It’s rare that a club can loan out their record goal scorer with little fuss, but that’s testament to RB Leipzig’s new star Lois Openda, who immediately ousted Timo Werner from the starting eleven at the start of the campaign.

After outscoring the likes of Lionel Messi in Ligue 1 last season with 21 goals, the then Lens man earned a £37m move to Germany last summer, and with 19 Bundesliga goals to his name already, the 24-year-old shows no sign of stopping.

Blessed with lightning pace and amazing trickery, only Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy have scored more league goals than him this season.

Openda has 16 caps for Belgium and was named in the World Cup squad in 2022, and with Xavi Simons and Dani Olmo supporting the speedster in attack, Die Rotten Bullen have one of Europe’s most exciting frontlines, with Openda as the spearhead.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Stade Europa-Park in Freiburg.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off on Saturday August 6 at 14:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

The game is not being televised in the United Kingdom. At full-time, highlights will be available on the Bundesliga website and the app.