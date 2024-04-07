There was not much to seperate the two sides in the first half as both Köln and Bochum entered the tunnel level.

Bochum opened the scoring in the fifty-third minute through Felix Passlack although having not done much throughout the course of the game.

Through this goal, Bochum had garnered a ten-point gap between themselves and Köln in the Bundesliga table.

1. FC Köln scored two goals in the ninety-first and ninety-second minute through substitutes Steffen Tigges and Luca Waldschmidt.

In doing this, the gap between VfL Bochum and Köln shrunk from ten points all the way down to four: The absolute definition of a six-point game.

This marked Timo Schultz's second win as coach of the side from Müngersdorf and means that he keeps within one point of Mainz in 16th place.

1. FC Köln have hope for survival, and won't finish 18th

1. FC Köln are still well within the race for survival and have no means of giving up just yet.

This victory, although not as big as Mainz's win, was telling of the minerals needed to put up with a huge relegation battle.



Also, the results this weekend from both Köln and Mainz have shown that what initially looked like a snails race to 16th place will now become more exciting.

Although the victory on Saturday was telling, the game against Mainz looks to be the biggest game remaining in Köln's calendar. Both sides are within a point of each other and are fighting for the 16th place at the moment.

Lastly, with Darmstadt's huge loss this weekend putting them both eight and nine points from Köln and Mainz.

Bochum have been dragged into the relegation race

Bochum were seven points off Köln in sixteenth just after their impressive victory over Bayern Munich.

Now, with six games left, this has become four and the gap to sixteenth (Mainz) has shrunk to just three points for Bochum.

One thing is and always has been clear this season: Bochum concede way too many goals.

With fifty-eight goals conceded, only Darmstadt (18th in the Bundesliga) have let in more goals.

In order to survive in the Bundesliga, you have to be able to grind out tight one-nil victories which it seems like Bochum aren't able to do successfully on a regular basis.

Steffen Tigges will be a key player for the rest of the season for Köln

For the entire season, Steffen Tigges was practically a last resort off the bench in the second half for the Billy Goats.

However, with his headed effort from the late corner going in, he scored his first Bundesliga goal this season against the side from the Ruhr region.

With Davie Selke going off injured in the second half once again with seemingly a foot problem, someone like Steffen Tigges can work his way into the starting eleven.

Players like Sargis Adamyan and Faride Alidou have all worked their own way into the starting eleven under Timo Schultz despite being overlooked by Steffen Baumgart.

Therefore, Tigges is a player that can still become a starter for the final push into the summer break.

Thomas Letsch is under huge pressure as manager of Bochum

With three games against three relegation bottom three sides, Bochum were unable to win a single one.

Alongside this, the post-match press conference seemed quite negative and telling of the changes at the side from the Ruhr region.



Tha manager spoke of an "empty feeling inside" after the loss and was visibly quite upset that his side had, once again, blown away a lead in the Bundesliga.



Adding to this, they lost both ties against Köln and Mainz who are directly under them in the Bundesliga table.

Letsch's Bochum side also still have a game against the league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and other tough opponents still to come in the Bundesliga and the bottom three sides will all still face each other.