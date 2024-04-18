The Champions League holders will not be making it back-to-back trebles as they crashed out of Europe on the back of a dramatic penalty shootout.

City looked in the driving seat after Luka Modric’s penalty was saved by Ederson.

However, Bernardo Silva hit his poor effort straight at Andriy Lunin before gathering’s Mateo Kovacic strike knocking the Citizens out 4-3 on penalties.

In normal time Real Madrid seemed to have a grip on the tie after Rodrygo put them 1-0 up on as Kyle Walker switched off at the back post allowing the Brazilian to lash in the opener.

City came back strong with De Bruyne fizzing in several crosses that Haaland could not make the most of.

The Belgian international as well as Jack Grealish brought a number of excellent saves from Lunin.

Eventually, City got their reward as a Rudiger clearance fell at the feet of De Bruyne to smash in the equaliser.

Guardiola fell to the floor at some of the opportunities managed to squander.

The Spaniard believed “we played exceptionally in all departments and unfortunately, we could not win” after controlling Madrid for so much of the contest.

Game of missed chances

Man City had a staggering 33 shots against Real Madrid but only had nine on target and only managed to capitalise from a Rudiger mistake.

For context in the home’s side 4-0 demolition of the Spanish giants in last season’s semi final, they only had 16 shots but were clinical when it mattered.

Guardiola reinforced: “I would have preferred to win, but congratulations to Real Madrid, they defended so deep with incredible solidarity, and we did everything”.

Even with the last kick of the game, Haaland managed to coup the ball over the bar from six yards out.

Guardiola went on to say: “I don’t have any regrets about what we have done. Always we try to create more chances and concede less, because we believe that helps you to win and we did everything”.

Fatigue or injury worries

With the game heading to pens it felt Haaland and De Bruyne needed to stay on the pitch.

However, Guardiola explained: "Erling and Kevin asked me to go out, like Manu, they could not continue,” raising questions about whether there is an injury concern for the FA Cup clash with Chelsea.

Both were subbed in extra time but, after having lengthy injury spells this season, City’s manager will be praying they won’t be out for an extended period.

Guardiola added, “The game we were playing they were amazing and I am not a big fan of making a lot of substitutions but Kevin, Erling and Manu asked me to go out”.

Manuel Akanji being in that list of players being subbed will be a blow for City.

The centre-back has been a constant presence in City’s back line and will be a big blow.



With Kyle Walker and John Stones only coming back from injury Pep will be crossing his fingers for no more defensive injuries.

From hero to zero

In City’s triumph over Madrid last season Bernardo Silva was outstanding scoring the two goals that practically secured his team’s place in the 2023 Champions League final.

This season he was the villain of the piece with his missed penalty proving costly.

With City being 1-0 up on penalties Silva scoring that 2nd pen was pivotal for the psychological warfare game with Madrid.

To the Spanish giant’s credit, they held their nerve and scored four consecutive penalties to see them through to a semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Yet City will be kicking themselves for not using their advantage both in normal time and in the penalty shoot-out.