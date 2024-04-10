Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City: Post match player ratings

This quarter-final had everything you could ask for with sensational goals and chaos throughout. Foden shone brightly as it sets Man City up excellently for the second leg at the Etihad.

Equally Madrid will feel as though they’ve got a good chance, however after last years game in Manchester it will be a difficult task to live up to.

Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin – 4

Despite making 3 saves they were all simple saves to have made. When it was time for him to make an important save he struggled, as seen by the first goal early from Bernardo Silva.

Ferland Mendy – 6

Struggled with the defensive elements of the game. However, on the attack when they were counter attacking, he looked to be effective and made a positive impact on the team.

Antonio Rudiger – 6

He did not have much to do throughout the game and made little errors throughout. The game was too chaos for him to make a real impact.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 5

Gave away the foul for the first goal which was one of the biggest mistakes of the game.

Daniel Carvajal – 5

Similarly to Rudiger the chaos led to him not being able to do much. Alongside this he struggled to deal with Grealish due to the quality in which he played in the game.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

Throughout the game the midfield was not controlled much, therefore he did not manage to make much of an impact on the game.

Toni Kroos – 5

When he was on the pitch it was much alike to Camavinga throughout the game there was little impact.

Federico Valverde – 8

An excellent volley to make the game a draw and was excellent throughout. He caused troubles on the counters and made it a hard time for the City defence throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Rodrygo – 8

Made some excellent runs throughout the game and just like all the front three he caused issues for the defence.

Jude Bellingham – 6

Comparatively to the rest of his season he was kept rather quiet, which was not alike to his usual style.

Vinicius Junior – 9

Managing to get two assists he played excellently and was one of the best players on the pitch. The trouble caused to the defence has not particularly been seen for the majority of the season towards the Cityzens.

Substitutions

Brahim Diaz – 5

With only having 18 minutes on the pitch, it was a struggle for him to make much of an impact on the game.

Luka Modric – 6

Similarly to Diaz there was not a lot of time for him to make much of an impact, however the midfield was more in control comparatively to when he was not on.

Joselu – N/A

He did not have much of an impact due to the little time he had on the pitch.

Stefan Ortega – 6

Made a couple of crucial saves and it was unfortunate to have conceded the two goals in which he did due to the deflections that there were.

Manuel Akanji – 4

He looked out of place playing at right back and struggled to deal with their attacking threat throughout the game. He made many mistakes, and this led to one of the goals bring conceded.

Josko Gvardiol – 7

A shockingly good finish on his weaker foot to put man city ahead. His first goal for the club and an unexpected one for sure. He was also good on the defensive side of the game in which he has struggled with in recent weeks.

John Stones – 6

Managed to register an assist for Foden’s wonder strike. Furthermore, he was somewhat solid defensively however was hard to make an impact due to the end-to-end nature of the game.

Ruben Dias – 5

Had no real impact on the game due to the nature of it and was unfortunate for the first goal to have gone down as an own goal.

Rodri – 7

He seemed as one of the only players who seemed to have grabbed a hold of the game within the midfield and did a good job of it as it allowed for a sense of control throughout the game.

Mateo Kovacic – 4

He was one of few players who struggled with the intensity of the game throughout it.

Phil Foden – 9

Continued his fine form that he has been on recently. An excellent finish from him right into the top corner and made a lot of trouble for the Spanish defence.

Jack Grealish – 8

One of his best performances from this season, he thrived within the tough environment and pressure there was. His runs were the reason the attack was so intense, he drew the foul for the Bernardo free kick and continued to make them runs throughout.

Bernardo Silva– 8

He was excellent as he typically is in these big games, the finish for the goal was a clever strike. The Portuguese midfielder seemed to not stop from minute one and continued until the very last minute.

Erling Haaland – 6

He made little to no impact on the game and only had one shot throughout the entire game. It was dissimilar to his usual self, and he will hope to play to a higher standard in the return leg.

Substitutions

Julian Alvarez – N/A

Due to the limited time on the pitch he made little to no impact on the game.