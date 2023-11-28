Man City 3-2 RB Leipzig: Foden inspires dazzling comeback as City top group

Man City pulled off a sensational dramatic comeback in difficult circumstances to overturn a two-goal deficit against RB Leipzig and secure top spot in their UEFA Champions League group, while the German outfit were made to settle for second.

Despite starting the game very much on the front foot, Pep Guardiola's side found themselves in a battle from an early stage as RB Leipzig began enjoying a plethora of early chances.

The visitors took a lead after a superb goal from Lois Openda, aided by a Manuel Akanji mistake in midfield - which set Openda free to attack the goal.

Despite some promising chances for the hosts to level the game, their night took an unexpected turn for the worst as the German visitors extended their lead thanks to a superb solo goal, also scored by Openda, which was also assisted by a defensive error - this time by Ruben Dias.

Shortly after some early changes in the second half, Erling Haaland received a nice pass from Phil Foden and was able to cooly convert and pull one back.

They got their evening back on track a short while later as Foden exerted individual excellence in the box to beat a series of defenders and score to level the game, putting City well in control of both the game and the group.

RB Leipzig thought that they had found a winner through Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho, who scored after a nicely worked team move, but the Portuguese youngster strayed offside in the build-up and saw his goal chalked off by the linesman.

They would soon look back on this moment with bitter disappointment as, after some great play between Jeremy Doku and Foden, Julian Alvarez was gifted the ball in the goal mouth and fired it home to give the hosts a lead, completing an excellent and well-deserved comeback.

City survived a late RB Leipzig corner and the referee brought an end to the game, solidifying the Cityzens' place as group winners.

Story of the game

Despite qualification from their group already guaranteed, Pep Guardiola named a perhaps surprisingly strong side as they looked to secure first place in Group G.

There were four changes from City's draw against Liverpool at the weekend, including the inclusion of Rico Lewis in a much more advanced position.

Marco Rose also went strong, making just three changes from the side that fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Wolfsburg at the weekend, including a change in formation as they switched to a more defensively-minded setup.

City, as you would likely expect, started the game on the front foot as they looked to immediately test the RB Leipzig defence but, despite early pressure, were unable to carve any chances of note.

From here, Rose's side began to settle into the game and the hosts' early control on the game ended as Xavi Simons had a great chance to gift his side an early lead - but the Dutch sensation dragged his shot from outside the box just wide of the far post.

Another chance fell for the 20-year-old as he worked the ball into the City box, but he was unable to get a cross in and was eventually out-muscled by Manuel Akanji - allowing Ederson to comfortably collect the ball.

It was not long before the visitors' next chance, however, as a long over-the-top ball found Openda near the halfway line, where he was able to run past Akanji to put himself one-on-one with Ederson. The Belgian forward made no mistake and slotted the ball into the bottom far right corner, well beyond the reach of the Brazilian shot-stopper.

This goal highlighted, if it was not already clear, a real sloppiness in Man City's defence, which had gifted several early chances to the visitors, as well as, now, an early lead.

The hosts seemed to improve offensively after going behind but still looked vulnerable when they were called to defend.

Haaland had City's best chance so far after being played clean through against the RB Leipzig goalkeeper, but took a heavy first touch, allowing a defender to clear the ball out of danger.

Later in the half, a great chance fell for Rico Lewis after his excellent footwork created space for a shot in the box, but the teenager's shot blazed over the bar, posing no threat to Janis Blaswich in goal.

A short while later, the hosts were made to pay for their missed chances as Openda once again beat a defender, this time Ruben Dias, near the halfway line to open up acres of space to attack. He was able to reach to penalty area unopposed, dummied past the retreating Josko Gvardiol and slipped the ball in at the near post after wrong-footing Ederson - doubling his side's lead in the process.

Guardiola's side had a chance to make an instant reply to their further setback, as the ball fell unexpectedly to Haaland in the box, but the 24-year-old superstar's shot rocketed over the bar.

On the stroke of half-time, the hosts were perhaps lucky to avoid a red card after the already-booked Dias committed a foul to bring a promising RB Leipzig counter-attack to an end.

Second half

Following a poor first-half display, and given his booking, Dias was substituted at half-time, with Nathan Ake entrusted to replace the Portuguese defender.

The hosts were well on top at the start of the second half as they looked to mount a substantial comeback, but were still struggling to create chances initially.

Not wanting to see the game slip out of reach, Guardiola made two more early changes in the 54th minute, as he looked to inject some life into his side.

The changes clearly worked as, less than a minute later, Haaland bought one back for the hosts. The Norwegian was played in behind the defence by Foden and timed his run excellently before taking a sublime touch and tucking the ball beyond Blaswich.

Just moments later, and to the bemusement of most people watching on, Openda was substituted, despite scoring both goals for his side.

By this point, City were in total control and looked well on their way to finding a goal to put them on level terms, and back with a chance of confirming top spot in their group.

They did not have to wait long, either, as after receiving a pass from Gvardiol on the edge box, Foden drifted past the powerless RB Leipzig defenders and slotted it home to level the game and make his side provisional group winners.

Roughly five minutes later, the visitors thought that they had found a goal to put them ahead after a nice move was rounded off by a tidy Carvalho finish, though the Liverpool loanee was adjourned to have been offside in the build-up, and the goal was disallowed.

A period of sheer dominance and constant pressure from Man City ensued as they searched for a dramatic late winner, to put their fate in the UEFA Champions League beyond doubt, and they did exactly that.

After some excellent build-up play, Foden played the ball across the box to Alvarez who took a touch, in acres of space, before firing the ball home from close range, completing a magnificent comeback for the hosts.

Not wanting to risk any unneeded late drama, City continued to dominate the game, though they were made to survive a late RB Leipzig corner, which came to nothing, with the referee bringing proceedings to an end shortly after.

Player of the match - Phil Foden

Foden put in a performance of the highest level and was involved in all three of Man City's goals - contributing a superb goal and two assists.

He stepped up when City needed an injection of life and was excellent in everything that he did on the pitch, especially in the second half.

Aside from his goal involvements (which are hard to ignore), the young Englishman boasted a 90% pass success rate and completed four key passes too. It is undeniable that he was fundamentally imperative to City's win tonight.