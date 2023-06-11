2023 UCL Final, Manchester City vs Inter Milan - Player Ratings

The Cityzens recovered after a nervy first-half performance, going ahead in the second half after a well-placed finish from Rodri, to win the Champions League for the first time after beating Inter Milan.

City went into the game as favourites, after remaining unbeaten in the competition and winning all games since February, whilst comfortably beating last year's holders Real Madrid.

They become the second English team after their local neighbours Manchester United to win the treble, after winning the Premier League and FA Cup.

Here are the player ratings after City lifted their first Champions League trophy:

Manchester City

Ederson (7/10)

The Brazilian proved to be an exceptional goalkeeper despite a difficult start to the match. He successfully managed to keep out Martinez's attempts to score when the game was tied.

In the final moments of the game, he made an extraordinary reflex save, preventing Lukaku and Brozovic from scoring, securing City's lead.

The centre-back had a good first hour of the game, but then gifted Inter a chance after leaving the ball with no teammates around - after a successful Premier League season, it was strange to see Akanji nervous.

Although Dias lost the ball to Brozovic, the centre-back mostly defended with his usual strength and composure. Among City's three defenders, he was the calmest and most assured, making stern challenges on Dzeko when necessary.

Defensively, he was reasonably composed and confident. He worked hard to close off spaces and was careful with his passing. Performed the necessary work to keep out Dzeko and Lukaku.

It was always positive to see when Stones found himself the spare man in the middle with time to turn and room to move into. Excellent performance and well-deserved his standing ovation.

Rodri (8/10)

When City were in charge, Rodri was excellent with his passing, and once they went ahead, he was dominant tracking back to cover the channels and win possession.

He had a challenging first half, but improved in the second and scored the game-winning goal after being in the perfect time and place.

The German midfielder could not set up any of his usual tricks this evening but put in a very hardworking shift, which kept his team in the driving seat.

It was unfortunate to see De Bryune head off the pitch after being substituted in the 2021 final, but he eventually owned up to his hamstring issue. He created a couple of openings and curled a shot on target, but was subbed for Phil Foden.

Silva made a few openings and committed to several crucial tactical fouls. He had a strong start to the game and consistently appeared to be the player most likely to breach the Inter defence.

This year's golden boot winner was kept relatively quiet, with one real attempt of his saved by Onana in the first thirty minutes. He played a supporting role, occupying defenders to make room for others.

Except for a few free kicks, Dumfries kept things relatively quiet for Grealish on the wing.

Made a real difference when he came on for De Bryune and should have added a second goal to seal the deal.

Substitutes

Came on late for Stones, it was clear that Pep wanted to use Walker's experience to their advantage, doing what he needed to do to see the game out in the last few minutes.

John Stones of Manchester City celebrates with the UEFA Champions league trophy after winning Inter Milano during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Inter Milan

Matched Ederson in his out-of-character inability to control the ball when he had it, but his shot-stopping kept Inter in the match after he made a strong save from Haaland late in the first half.

When Grealish attempted to cause havoc on the wing, Darmian was well-positioned and backed up Dumfries. Despite being slightly caught out for the goal, he effectively silenced Erling Haaland.

Francesco Acerbi (7/10)

Acerbi's aggressiveness at the back was not out of the ordinary; he was frequently one of the first to ensure that his teammates adhered to the game plan like a true leader.

Alessandro Bastoni (7/10)

He was excellent at stifling Man City and attempting to bring the ball out from the back, managing to win everything that went his way.

Worked very hard in keeping out Grealish, which may have distracted him for his attacking options - Dumfries did not deliver much in the final third.

The Italian had a wonderful chance in the first half to lob Ederson but went to much avail. A Trojan Horse in midfield but lacked the quality on the day.

Contributed well in midfield and was able to clean up most sticky situations, directing play and filling the gaps.

Maybe sat a few meters too deep into Inter's back line, working hard to mainly get involved in defensive issues rather than playing to his strengths in attacking.

Was a main thorn in the side of City - his attacks down the left caused problems for the opponent's aggressive formation. Unlucky not to equalise.

After scoring 21 goals this season in Serie A, it was strange to see Martinez not turn up this evening. He managed to flop his side's biggest chance after he was allowed to run in one-on-one with the keeper.

It was sad to see that the legs hit the former Man City forward, which singled him out. He was unable to contribute to the intense press enacted by the Italian side.

Came on with intent in the 56th minute, after the weak showing by Dzeko. He was able to inject some life into the attacking side of his side but was let down by some painful finishing, which managed to get on the highlight reel instead of his scoring ability.

Substitutes

Robin Gosens 5/10

Raoul Bellanova 5/10

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 5/10

Danilo D'Ambrosio 5/10