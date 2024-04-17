Bayern Munich knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League with a 1-0 win (3-2 on aggregate). It was a performance full of experience and wisdom.

Both teams, in the early stages of the game, were looking for a breakthrough and were creating good chances.

However, neither team could make this breakthrough in the first half, as it drew level.

Bayern came out in the second half as the better team and scored the first goal through Joshua Kimmich in the 63rd minute.

This was the only goal in the game that saw Munich go through to the semi-finals, where they will face Real Madrid.

Looking at the game, here are four things we learnt from the game at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich better over the two legs:

Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with what he saw from his team over the two legs.

They deserved to win the tie against a poor Arsenal side, which hasn’t been like them this season.

By their standards, Munich has been poor this season, losing the league for the first time in 12 years to Bayern Leverkusen.

The Champions League is the last trophy Munich are in, and they showed tonight why they are a threat to the competition.

They looked dangerous on the break, played with more intent than the Gunners, and were more clinical.

They have everything to play for in the semi-finals against Real Madrid.

Arsenal lacked character in another big game

It was another game where Arsenal lacked character throughout the whole pitch.

Munich wanted it more than Mikel Arteta’s team and showed it on the field.

It’s the first time many players have been in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, so it’s a new experience.

However, they didn’t show that they wanted to be there tonight. They were passengers in the game waiting for Munich to get the first goal, and from there, it was too late.

Arteta will also be disappointed in his team and would have wanted more in such an important game during his tenure.

Kimmich shows again why he is a crucial player for this Munich team

With his contract ending next summer, Joshua Kimmich showed tonight why he is a crucial player for Munich.

He got the winning goal to put them into the Champions League semi-finals and was man of the match.

He also played right back and performed well against Gabriel Martinelli.

He made sure the Brazilian couldn’t cut in and run at the Munich back line, but Kimmich kept him on the outside of him and shut him down.

This was crucial for tonight’s game, as the Gunner's wingers are their most prolific players.

The German side will be looking to tie down the German international to a new contract, with a new manager coming in next season to replace Tuchel.

Arsenal’s focus now switches to the Premier League

Arsenal still have a chance to win silverware this season, with the North London side still in the hunt for the Premier League.

They sit two points behind reigning champions Manchester City, who you feel are hitting their end-of-year stride.

After tonight’s performance, people will be ruling them out, but they have shown why they are a different side this season.

However, they will have to show again why they have learnt from last season as they face a good Manchester City and Liverpool side who sit on the same points as the Gunners.

Out of the three teams, Arsenal has a tougher run-in with Chelsea and Tottenham still to play, and after how they played against Aston Villa, that won't be easy.

They will need to step it up if they have any chance of winning the Premier League, as they face two of the best teams in the world for the title.