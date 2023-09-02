Italian Grand Prix: Formula One Preview, Race, 2023

Last time out, Max Verstappen extended his winning streak to a whopping nine races at his home Grand Prix, equalling the record of Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel.

With the chance to break that record this weekend, the Dutch World Champion will certainly be on it in Monza, however, he will not be starting in pole position, with Carlos Sainz pipping him to it in his Ferrari car.

Although Verstappen will undoubtedly still be favourite to win the Italian Grand Prix race, it does make things slightly more interesting with him starting in second place.

Despite Ferrari's qualifying success, it was not a Qualifying to remember for McLaren, who have impressed everyone since their summer upgrades. Lando Norris finds himself starting from ninth, with his rookie teammate Oscar Piastri bettering him in seventh.

It was a disappointing session from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, especially considering how well he has performed this year, having picked up a handful of podium places.

Sergio Perez will start in fifth and could be expected to be his teammates closest competitor, despite crashing out in Practice on Friday. That certainly would not have done the Mexican's confidence any good but he seems to have recovered.

Starting Places

1) Carlos Sainz

2) Max Verstappen

3) Charles Leclerc

4) George Russell

5) Sergio Perez

6) Alex Albon

7) Oscar Piastri

8) Lewis Hamilton

9) Lando Norris

10) Fernando Alonso

11) Yuki Tsunoda

12) Liam Lawson

13) Nico Hulkenburg

14) Valtteri Bottas

15) Logan Sargeant

16) Zhou Guanyu

17) Pierre Gasly

18) Esteban Ocon

19) Kevin Magnussen

20) Lance Stroll

Final Summary

Last year, Verstappen won on this circuit and it is difficult to bet against him extending his championship lead tomorrow. This could potentially be the time for Ferrari to kickstart their season following their underwhelming performances so far.

Liam Lawson deserves a special mention after his impressive display last week following Daniel Ricciardo's horrid wrist break. He starts in twelfth for Sunday.