Abu Dhabi: Formula 2 Race Preview, Round 14, 2023

The 2023 Formula 2 season draws to a close in Abu Dhabi with two races remaining to wrap up both the driver's and team's championships.

Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Championship decider

Theo Pourchaire heads the driver's standings by 25 points ahead of Frederik Vesti coming into the final round.

Last time out at Monza, Vesti suffered terrible luck being taken out of the Feature Race by Trident's Roman Stanek, allowing Pourchaire to extend a valuable points advantage.

Ayumu Iwasa remains in contention for the title with a 39-point gap to the leader but, with 39 points available across the whole weekend, Iwasa's chances of taking the driver's title are slim.

Driver changes

Franco Colapinto makes his Formula 2 debut this weekend with MP Motorsport, replacing Jehan Daruvala.

Colapinto finished fourth in this year's Formula 3 Championship with the Dutch outfit and remains with the team for his inaugural F2 season in 2024.

Daruvala is stepping away after four seasons in the series as he now focuses on a full-time drive with Maserati MSG Racing in the Formula E World Championship.

Paul Aron also makes the move up from Formula 3 to replace Clement Novalak at Trident.

Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Aron finished his debut F3 season third in the Driver's Championship with Prema Racing, the Mercedes Junior taking one win and four podiums in 2023.

Novalak has hinted at a move to the World Endurance Championship for 2024 after testing with the Inter Europol LMP2 team earlier this month.

Talking points

Regulation changes

This season marks the final usage of the current Formula 2 chassis as an updated package will be introduced for 2024.

The new car features noticeable design changes to the front and rear wings as well as internal changes to accommodate the introduction of Aramco's 55% sustainable fuel.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2024 driver lineup

Williams Academy driver, Franco Colapinto, has been confirmed to make his F2 debut with MP Motorsport next year.

He teams up with Dennis Hauger who remains with the team for a second year after being released from the Red Bull Junior program.

Zak O'Sullivan, another Williams junior, will make his first Formula 2 appearance in 2024, signing with ART Grand Prix after placing as runner-up in this year's Formula 3 campaign.

Joshua Dürksen joins the series with PHM Racing after spending the past two years competing in the Formula Regional European Championship where he places 19th in this year's standings.

Mercedes Junior, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, makes the jump to F2 off the back of winning the 2023 FRECA title as well as both the Italian F4 and ADAC F4 championships in 2022.

Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Jak Crawford and Ritomo Miyata have confirmed they will compete in the 2024 F2 season but neither has said which teams they have signed with.

Crawford is another driver who has been released from the Red Bull Junior team after finishing 13th in this year's F2 season.

Miyata won this year's Super Formula Championship as well as the Super GT GT500 class, both in Japan.

Who to watch

Theo Pourchaire is the top choice of drivers to watch closely this weekend as he aims to claim the 2023 Driver's Championship.

Regardless of whether he wins the Championship or not, this weekend marks Pourchaire's final round of Formula 2 with rumours surrounding a possible move to the Super Formula series next year.

Aside from the title fight, look out for the likes of Jack Doohan, Victor Martins, and Oliver Bearman.

Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

The three are split by eight points with Doohan heading the trio on 138 points, sitting fourth in the standings.

Martins and Bearman are both in their debut F2 seasons while Doohan potentially makes his final appearance this weekend after hinting at focusing on his F1 duties with Alpine in 2024.

Race details

The weekend takes place around the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi in support of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Qualifying takes place at 11 am on Friday; two points are available for the driver who takes pole position.

The Sprint Race starts at 12:20 pm on Saturday with 10 points available for the race win.

The Feature Race commences at 09:15 am on Sunday with 25 points for the race win.

All Formula 2 action can be viewed on the Sky Sports F1 channel.