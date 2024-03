🔵🇪🇸 Celta Vigo have agreed deal to sign Unai Núñez on permanent transfer from Athletic. It’s all done, set to be announced soon.



Celta will pay around €10m package with add-ons included for Núñez.



Five year contract for 27 year old CB, already agreed — until June 2029. pic.twitter.com/orONg03qLG