NBA: Los Angles Lakers crowned In Season Tournament champions

Los Angeles Lakers win inaugural NBA Cup after NBA In-Season Tournament Finals game between Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on December 9, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in the Las Vegas final, driven by 41 points by Anthony Davis, to become the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament winners.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the court against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter of the championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Pacers 123-109.

LeBron James scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Davis added 20 rebounds to help the Lakers win their first NBA Cup.

James, who is in his 21st year in the NBA, won the In-Season Tournament MVP award, adding another trophy to his vast collection.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a layup against Buddy Hield #7 of the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter of the championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Pacers 123-109.

For the majority of the game, Los Angeles had the lead, but Indiana kept themselves in contention by answering nearly every Lakers run with one of their own.

Everything changed in the latter minutes of the fourth quarter when the Lakers expanded their lead from four points to sixteen and maintained it.

Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter in the championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Lakers' defence set out to stop Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, who had been a key player in the Pacers' path to the final.

Despite being limited to just 20 points, he was still able to dish out 11 assists, and Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points off the bench.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter in the championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Lakers managed to hold on, and won the NBA Cup. Could this victory now spur on the Lakers to go on a run and make a push for the NBA Championship, we will have to wait and see.

Another trophy for LeBron:

The first-ever In-Season Tournament MVP honour went to LeBron James. The four-time regular-season MVP kept his best for Las Vegas, as the 21-year-old NBA veteran concluded the tournament with an average of 26.4 points, eight rebounds, and 7.6 assists in seven total tournament games. James scored 30 points on 9 of 12 shots in just 23 minutes of play during the Lakers' semi final round matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Although he wasn't quite as outstanding on Saturday, the Lakers overcame Indiana thanks in large part to his 24 points and 11 rebounds.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers receives the In-Season Tournament MVP Trophy after winning the In-Season Tournament Championship game against the Indiana Pacers on December 9, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Up to the very end, the MVP competition was exciting. Tyrese Haliburton, a star player for the Pacers who unexpectedly led Indiana to the tournament final against a strong Eastern Conference field, was James' main opponent for MVP throughout the competition. The Pacers advanced to the championship game by defeating Boston and Milwaukee, the favourites in the Eastern Conference, but on Saturday they simply couldn't muster enough against the Lakers.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers embrace after the game during the In-Season Tournament Championship game on December 9, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his remarkable NBA career, James has won 12 overall MVP awards. In addition to four regular-season honours, he has also won three All-Star game MVPs, four Finals MVP medals, and now the inaugural In-Season Tournament MVP.