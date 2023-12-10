NBA: Los Angles Lakers crowned In Season Tournament champions

LeBron James scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Davis added 20 rebounds to help the Lakers win their first NBA Cup.
James, who is in his 21st year in the NBA, won the In-Season Tournament MVP award, adding another trophy to his vast collection.
For the majority of the game, Los Angeles had the lead, but Indiana kept themselves in contention by answering nearly every Lakers run with one of their own.
Everything changed in the latter minutes of the fourth quarter when the Lakers expanded their lead from four points to sixteen and maintained it.
The Lakers' defence set out to stop Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, who had been a key player in the Pacers' path to the final.
Despite being limited to just 20 points, he was still able to dish out 11 assists, and Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points off the bench.
The Lakers managed to hold on, and won the NBA Cup. Could this victory now spur on the Lakers to go on a run and make a push for the NBA Championship, we will have to wait and see.
Another trophy for LeBron:
The first-ever In-Season Tournament MVP honour went to LeBron James. The four-time regular-season MVP kept his best for Las Vegas, as the 21-year-old NBA veteran concluded the tournament with an average of 26.4 points, eight rebounds, and 7.6 assists in seven total tournament games. James scored 30 points on 9 of 12 shots in just 23 minutes of play during the Lakers' semi final round matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Although he wasn't quite as outstanding on Saturday, the Lakers overcame Indiana thanks in large part to his 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Up to the very end, the MVP competition was exciting. Tyrese Haliburton, a star player for the Pacers who unexpectedly led Indiana to the tournament final against a strong Eastern Conference field, was James' main opponent for MVP throughout the competition. The Pacers advanced to the championship game by defeating Boston and Milwaukee, the favourites in the Eastern Conference, but on Saturday they simply couldn't muster enough against the Lakers.
In his remarkable NBA career, James has won 12 overall MVP awards. In addition to four regular-season honours, he has also won three All-Star game MVPs, four Finals MVP medals, and now the inaugural In-Season Tournament MVP.