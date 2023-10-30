Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans preview: the bay wants to take away the unbeaten streak

The Golden State Warriors want to take away the undefeated New Orleans Pelicans, the third place of the western conference faces the sixth. An interesting clash between both teams that are fighting for a ticket to the playoffs and that the victory will bring them closer to their goal.

Where do they play?

The Smoothie King Center will be the host stadium for this regular season game, located in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana. Since October 19, 1999, it has been the home of the New Orleans Pelicans, has a capacity of 18,000 spectators and cost 84 million dollars to build.

Photo: ESPN



How are both teams doing?

The California team started the new tournament well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start of the 2023-2024 season, with 1 game won and 1 lost they are in sixth place in the western conference. Their last game was on October 29, 2023 and resulted in a 106-95 win against Houston Rockets at Toyota Center and thus won their first game of the season. They come in as the underdogs to win the game, but they could pull off the upset and win the matchup because they are a good Western Conference team and because of the experience that their players have.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans had a good start of the regular season, with 2 games won and 0 lost they established themselves in the second place of the western conference. Last season they were not able to enter the playoffs, they made several changes in the team and hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly to the playoffs. Their last game was on October 28 against the New York Knicks, where the New Orleans Pelicans won 96 to 87 at the Smoothie King Center and in that way New Orleans Pelicans got their second win of the tournament. They come in as favorites to win this game and take the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game as they will be playing at home and their fans can support them.

What time and where to watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The game will not be broadcasted on TV in Mexico. It will only be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 6:00 pm (CDMX) and you can't miss it.

Background

Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the New Orleans Pelicans have won twice and the other 3 times the Golden State Warriors have won.

Last meeting

The last time these two teams met was on March 28, 2023 at the Chase Center, in that game the Golden State Warriors won 120-109. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds which we expect to happen again today.

Referees

The referee designation for the game is as follows:

Team Manager: Courtney Kirkland (#61).

Referee: Sean Corbin (#33).

Referee: Robert Hussey (#85).

Replay Center: Josh Tiven, Gediminas Petraitis, Natalie Sago and Danielle Scott.



Players to watch.

Stephen Curry (#30): he is considered the best player on his team and this season would be his 14th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight in the team.

Zion Williamson (#1): another important player is the power forward who this season has averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense.