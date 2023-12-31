The Pistons end the historic streak of 28 consecutive losses

The NBA season is approaching its meridian and one of the negative stories of the league was led by the Detroit Pistons who became the team with the longest losing streak in the history of the American basketball league. With a record of 3 wins and 29 losses, the Pistons managed to fail to win in 28 straight games, making them the team with the longest losing streak in NBA history. It was on October 28 that Detroit achieved victory over the Chicago Bulls at home by a score of 118 to 102, barely in the third game of the regular season, when the Pistons achieved their last victory.

However, on the night of this Saturday, December 30, two months after their last victory, the Pistons would defeat the Raptors at Little Caesars Arena by a score of 129 to 127, ending the longest losing streak in the NBA. and managing to make the team finish 2023 with a victory at home and, now, they will seek to turn around the bad season and get out of the bottom of the league table and even look for a place in the Play-In being an annoying team that gives defeats to its rivals to prevent them from achieving their objectives.

What’s next for the team?



Now, the Pistons will try to start showing a new face in the resumption of the 2023-2024 NBA season, their next rivals will be the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors. The NBA Playoffs seem distant for Detroit, but the first objective is to reach the Wizards who have a record of 6 wins and 25 losses and the Hornets who have a record of 7 wins and 23 losses, so the task does not seem unlikely. If the Pistons want to think about the Play-In, they will have to start winning quickly and try to add 20 or more victories in the last 50 games of the NBA regular season. In the coming days we will be able to see if they make moves to try to achieve this mission or if they simply disarm, thinking about next season and trying to get a high pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The Pistons will return to action this Monday, the 1st. January 2024 at 7 p.m. (CDMX) against the visiting Rockets at the Toyota Center.

