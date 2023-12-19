Preview Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Classics season begins

The United Center will host one of the most interesting duels in the NBA between the Lakers and the Bulls, one of the games with the most history in the league and one that fans look forward to throughout the year. A very interesting duel is expected between both teams and especially baskets from any part of the court with a good fight between Anthony Davis and Nikola Vucevic in the paint, while LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan will try to be key by scoring the most points possible. The Angelenos arrive after becoming the champions of the NBA In-Season Tournament and with a record of 15 wins and 11 losses, placing them in eighth place in the Western Conference. On the other hand, those from Chicago have a record of 11 wins and 17 losses, placing them in twelfth position in the East. The Bulls have not had a good season and are fighting to get into Play-In positions to make up this season.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are LeBron James of the Lakers and DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls.

Year 21 for LeBron James, the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, he could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.

NBA

On the other hand, DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago forward, is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders with an average of 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team due to the losses of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be essential to meet Chicago's objectives. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and they will look to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.

Other figures to follow in this game are Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves for the Angelenos, while for the Bulls there are Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the United Center located in the city of Chicago, this stage will be the venue for this duel of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season. This stadium has capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.

The duel between Lakers and Bulls will take place on Wednesday, November 20 with the following times in different countries:

19 hours in Mexico

20 hours in the United States (ET)

20 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

21 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

22 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

02 hours in Spain

The great moment of the Lakers places them as the big favorites and it is expected that they will achieve victory taking advantage of the good rhythm, however, the Bulls have great depth in their squad and they will want to win at home against a historic rival from the league.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.