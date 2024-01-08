Portland Trail Blazers 134-127 Brooklyn Nets: Portland win in overtime

Shaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots a three pointer defended by Day'Ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter of the game at Barclays Center on January 07, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

During Portland's virtually faultless overtime, Malcolm Brogdon scored eight of his eighteen points, while Anfernee Simons finished with 38 points and 11 assists. The Trail Blazers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 134-127 on Sunday.

For the Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe scored 21 points off the bench, Duop Reath finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Jerami Grant contributed 27 points. Portland (10-25) won for the first time in eight road games, ending a four-game losing run.

“We needed it,” Brogdon said. “To pull a win like this out, this is a team competing for a playoff spot, it’s a really good win for us.

“I think we’re a young team, we’re inexperienced to put a full 48 minutes together. Tonight we were able to put 53 minutes together, so I’m proud of this group.”

With 1.5 seconds left in regulation, Mikal Bridges scored 42 points and nailed the game-winning jumper. Nevertheless, in overtime, Portland shot 6 for 7, with Brogdon making all three of his attempts, including two 3-pointers.

“We played great,” Simons said. “We got stops when we needed to. Malcolm came up big for us. I’m just proud of the guys today.”

With the Nets (16-21), who had lost 11 of their previous 14 games, Nic Claxton finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. The team's next game is against Cleveland on Thursday in Paris.

“For us not to win this basketball game (is) very disappointing,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said.

Despite trailing by as many as 10 points in the second half and not taking the lead until the fourth quarter, the Trail Blazers looked ready to end their extended losing streak when Sharpe hit a driving layup with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

“Shaedon was locked in,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “With them trying to take away (Simons), if they’re going to put two on the ball, we’ve got to be comfortable wherever that ball lands.”

After forcing overtime with a fall-away jumper in response, Bridges scored seven of the Nets' twelve points in the additional period.

“Just getting to spots and making (shots),” Bridges said of his success scoring. “But I don’t care too much, especially after an ‘L.’”

Yet, Simons scored six points as the Trail Blazers ran an 11-2 rout in the extra session.

“Ant was doing all the hard work for us,” Brogdon said. “For me, it’s a matter of what I do every day, which is shoot the ball. That’s my comfort zone; Ant was making the right reads every single time down the floor, and we had to help him out.”

UP NEXT:

Trailblazers: Spend Tuesday in New York.

Nets: Thursday's game in Paris vs Cleveland.