NBA: Where next for Zach LaVine?

It's that time of year where trade rumours are flying around the NBA and Zach LaVine in particular has been the subject of several potential deals.

With LaVine currently on the sidelines with injury, the Chicago Bulls have actually looked like a better team without him in the lineup.

Chicago have a record of 5-3 when LaVine has been out of action and a shocking 5-13 when he's been involved.

Teams will be hesitant when looking at recruiting him, he has a poor injury record as well lacking in defensive capabilities to go along with his huge contract, these are also reason as to why Chicago are looking to move him.

LaVine in action against the Brooklyn Nets (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

That is not to say there has not been interest, the Lakers, Sixers, Cavaliers and Kings have all been linked in some shape or form.

Cleveland were approached by Chicago with a deal that would send Darius Garland to the windy city in return for LaVine, nothing has yet come of this which could potentially be due to Garland sustaining an injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team constantly being mentioned, although there has been no movement yet it is certainly worth keeping an eye on to see if the purple and gold want to add LaVine to their lineup.

LaVine is believed to be interested in this trade and the move would see the 6'5 guard link up with NBA legend LeBron James and his partner in crime Anthony Davis in LA.

LaVine in action against the Boston Celtics (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

It is still very early in the trade window and teams will likely wait until we are closer to the deadline to make their move.

The Bulls are expected to trade their prized asset before the February deadline and he has expressed interest in joining several teams including those already mentioned as well as Miami and San Antonio.

He is currently averaging his lowest points total since his debut season with the Bulls and a move is looking as thought it would benefit both parties.

The 2x All Star was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2014 and was traded to Chicago in 2017.