Paulo Banchero's 26 points and seven assists led the Orlando Magic to a hard fought home win over the Phoenix Suns.

The victory was attributed to the energy and grit of the Magic, Moritz Wagner (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Markelle Fultz (14 points, five steals) provided vital determination to force turnovers and win the game.

Although his team could not get it done Devin Booker, fresh off the back of his incredible 62 point performance, dropped 44 points on 65% shooting from the field.

But despite their shooting success, Phoenix turned the ball 22 times due to excellent defence and disruption by Orlando.

The Suns' Kevin Durant (15 points) became the 10th highest scoring player in NBA history during his teams loss.

Story of the game

Bradley Beal opened with a couple of midrange jump shots followed by a nice finish at the bucket for a quick six points early on.

The two sides traded blows and the lead changed many times in the first as some impressive offense was on show.

However, the Suns managed to create some distance heading into the second as they led 37-26 after 12 minutes.

Cole Anthony contests a Devin Booker jump shot (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

Beal continued to cause problems for the Magic as his drive to the hoop and finish put the Suns up by 12 two minutes into the second.

A few minutes later, Banchero nailed a three to cut the Suns' lead to four following a vital block by Mo Wagner at the other end.

Anthony Black #0 of the Orlando Magic blocks a shot by Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter at Kia Center on January 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Just over half way through the second, Jalen Suggs threw it up to Wendell Carter Jr. who put Durant on a poster with a statement dunk, putting Orlando within two points of Phoenix.

Devin Booker attacks the basket through contact (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Booker made a tough finish at the rack to take his points tally to 19 as well as putting Phoenix up by seven with three minutes left in the half.

DBook beat the buzzer with a fast break layup to give the Suns a five point lead at the half with the score reading 56-51.

The Suns' star guard continued his impressive shooting performance into the second half with Booker draining a heavily contested step back two pointer to take him up to 32 points, just over half way through the third.

Moritz Wagner defends against Drew Eubanks (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

Joe Ingles' second three pointer momentarily made it a one point game before another Booker bucket pushed them back as the penultimate quarter approached its conclusion.

With seven seconds on the clock, Booker beat the double team to finish through contact, winning and converting a free throw for his 42nd point of the game.

Despite Orlando tying the game up several times late in the third, they trailed 85-82 to set up an entertaining fourth quarter.

Moritz Wagner attacks the bucket(Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

Mo Wagner's free throws gave the Magic their first lead since the first quarter with just under eight to play at Kia Center.

Johnathan Isaac drilled a three to give the Magic a deserved ten point lead as their energy and determination seemed to be paying off.

Isaac's excellent defence was pivotal to the Magic subduing the Suns offense in the fourth quarter.

The Magic closed out a hard earned and well deserved win with the score reading 98-113.