The Phoenix Suns blew out the Washington Wizards in a dominant display from Bradley Beal, who dropped a season high 43 points in 31 minutes.

Wizards franchise legend Beal was serenaded with applause by the Washington faithful as he was taken out of the game in the fourth following his incredible scoring performance, making 76% of his 21 attempts from the field.

Jusuf Nurkic dominated the inside and contributed a near triple double in his team's triumph, providing 18 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

On a miserable evening for the Wizards, Eugene Omoruyi impressed off the bench dropping a double double in just 23 minutes, scoring 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Story of the game

The Suns started hot, successfully scoring their first four field goal attempts to jump ahead in the opening moments.

Beal scored in his first bucket of the evening with a tough finish at the cup after four and a half minutes.

After starting 0/2, Beal soon warmed up and found his rhythm with the guard ending the first with 14 points and three assists.

Phoenix closed out a comfortable first quarter with a 14 point lead with the score reading 42-28.

Bradley Beal shoots the ball against his former team (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Deni Avdija opened the second quarter with a statement dunk over Drew Eubanks, injecting some energy into the Washington crowd.

The Wizards came out of the first break looking positive, cutting the Suns' lead to six in the first two minutes.

Despite this, Phoenix responded and reestablished a comfortable distance between them and their opponents, leading by 18 with three and a half minutes until half time.

A Bol Bol cut and flush meant the Suns went into the interval with their largest lead up to that point (21) and the visitors had a staggering 79 points with another half of basketball to play.

7'3 Bol Bol throws it down over the Wizards defender (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Beal continued the onslaught in his former home and finished at the bucket inside the first two minutes of the half to take his points tally to 30.

A few minutes later and following some nice ball movement in transition, Daniel Gafford produced a highlight play and threw down a venomous dunk.

Kevin Durant made his first three pointer of the game and gave Phoenix a huge 25 point lead with just under seven remaining in the third.

Despite the large deficit, the Wizards stayed determined and Corey Kispert rocked the rim through contact, dunking with emphasis as we approached the final 12.

Corey Kispert ignores the contest, drives and dunks (Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images)

Right at the close of the third, Beal nailed a step back three and made a technical foul free throw to secure a season high 41 points for the guard, with the Suns leading 116-86 heading into the fourth.

With just over eight and a half to go Beal's work was done as he was taken out of the game following his excellent performance.

Yuta Watanabe swiped the ball at half court, charged towards the basket and threw it down to give the Suns a 29 point lead as Phoenix allowed the late minutes for their bench players.

Phoenix closed out an astonishing win, leading by 28 points at the close of play in Washington.