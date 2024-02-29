The Chicago Bulls host the Bucks, the ninth place in the Eastern Conference will play against the third place in the Eastern Conference. An interesting game between both teams that will be very entertaining and promises to be a high-level match.

Where do they play?

The United Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in Chicago, Illinois. Since August 18, 1994, it has been the home of the Chicago Bulls and has a capacity of 21,711 spectators.

How do both teams arrive?

The Milwaukee Bucks are doing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference and looking to advance to the tournament finals. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 season, with 38 games won and 21 lost, they established themselves in third place in the Eastern Conference. Their last game was on February 27 against the Charlotte Hornets, where the Milwaukee Bucks won 123-85 at the Fiserv Forum and thus the Milwaukee Bucks achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.

The Chicago Bulls are also progressing well in the regular season, with 28 games won and 31 lost, placing them in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Play-In tournament, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can repeat the championship. Their last game was on February 28 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Chicago Bulls won 132-123 at the United Center and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.

Where to watch and what time does Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks play?

The game will be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 22:00 (ET) and you can't miss it.

Background

Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Milwaukee Bucks have won twice and on three other occasions the winners were the Chicago Bulls.

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on December 11, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum, in that game the Milwaukee Bucks won 133 to 129. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds, which we hope will happen again on Thursday.

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Mark Lindsay (#29).

Referee: Brent Barnaky (#36).

Referee: Nate Green (#41).

Playback Center: Marc Davis, Marat Kogut, Scott Twardoski and Andy Nagy.

Players to watch

DeMar DeRozan (#11): the team's star forward, in the 2023-2024 regular season he has averaged 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight on the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34): Known as “The Greek Freak”, the two-time MVP and NBA champion in 2021. In the 2023-2024 regular season he has averaged 31 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per match respectively, is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight on the team.