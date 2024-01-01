Kansas City Chiefs 25-17 Cincinnati Bengals: KC wins eighth straight AFC West title

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

With a string of field goals, the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 17–7 hole against the Cincinnati Bengals to win 25–17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

With this victory, the Chiefs—who are now 10-6 and the third seed in the AFC—have secured their eighth consecutive AFC West championship and a berth in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City had not won at home since October.

After the Bengals' first nine-minute drive ended with a field goal, the Chiefs responded with a seven-play drive that culminated in a score to Isiah Pacheco, the running back.

The lead was short-lived as early in the second quarter, Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored on a seven-yard touchdown throw to give his team a 10-7 lead.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Josh Tupou #68 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

With a touchdown run by quarterback Jake Browning, the Bengals extended their advantage to 17-7. Trey Hendrickson's strip-sack of Patrick Mahomes helped the team establish an excellent field position.

After two straight field goals during the half, the Chiefs narrowed their lead to 17–13 at the break. On fourth down on the previous offensive play, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a wide-open pass.

The Chiefs reduced their deficit to 17-16 in the third quarter with a Harrison Butker field goal following an 82-yard drive and a defensive stop in the red zone.

Richie James #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs ended the drive with their third straight field goal, which helped them take a 19-17 lead early in the fourth quarter after a Butker 24-yard field goal. The Chiefs then executed their longest pass play of the season, a 67-yard catch-and-run reception from Rashee Rice that put them in the red zone at the end of the third quarter.

With five receptions for 127 yards, the rookie receiver spearheaded the receiving effort.

Butker set a career-high by finishing the game with a 6-6 record on field goals.

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With two sacks from safety Justin Reid and 1.5 from DE George Karlaftis, who surpassed 10 sacks for the first time in his career, the defence finished the game with six sacks.

Mahomes gained 245 yards and one touchdown in the end.

In addition to 35 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, Pacheco finished with 130 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rice and Pacheco both finished the game with more than 100 yards rushing, making it the first time the Chiefs have had a 100-yard receiver and a 100-yard rusher since Pacheco (107 yards) and Kelce (115 yards) did it against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 20, 2022.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tight End Travis Kelce caught three passes for 16 yards.

Up Next:

At a time to be announced, the Chiefs play their regular season finale against the Chargers next weekend.