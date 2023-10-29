Adam Johnson 1994-2023

Adam Johnson of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for his official headshot for the 2019-2020 season on September 12, 2019 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Adam Johnson, a forward for the Nottingham Panthers, passed away on Saturday following a major cut to his neck sustained after a skate caught him during the Challenge Cup encounter.

The 29-year-old American was given emergency care by paramedics on the ice in the 35th minute of the game against the Sheffield Steelers.

Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins keeps an eye on the play during third period action against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place on October 13, 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The Pens defeated the Jets 7-2. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Panthers announced on Sunday that Johnson had passed away due to a "freak accident" and that they were "devastated."

"The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him," they stated.

"Our number 47, Adam, was not just a superb ice hockey player but also a fantastic teammate and an amazing individual with his entire life ahead of him.

"During this incredibly trying time, the Panthers would like to extend our sympathies and thoughts to Adam's partner, family, and all of his friends.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing."

Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins keeps an eye on the play during third period action against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place on October 13, 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The Pens defeated the Jets 7-2. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

On Sunday, players paid their respects to the hundreds of supporters who had congregated at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena by laying flowers and chatting with some of them.

The postponement of Sunday's matches across the UK has been confirmed by the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) "in light of this deeply upsetting news."

"The thoughts of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam's family, friends and teammates at this incredibly sad and difficult time," stated the EIHL.

Taro Hirose #53 of the Detroit Red Wings battles for position with Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during an NHL game at Little Caesars Arena on April 2, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Pittsburgh 4-1. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Panthers' home game against Glasgow Clan on Tuesday has also been postponed, the team has confirmed. The Panthers were scheduled to play Manchester Storm on Sunday.

Following the altercation, teammates surrounded Johnson in a circle before the players went back to their locker rooms and protective screens were lifted.

Afterwards, he was brought to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Shortly after the event, the Panthers announced that 8,000 spectators had "been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency."

Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena on March 31, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news," the Panthers added.

"The Panthers would want to express their gratitude to everyone who came forward last night in Adam's most trying situation.

"At this trying time, as we all try to process our loss, we ask that the privacy of Adam's family, friends, and everyone else at the club be respected.

"Rest in peace, Adam."

Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena on March 31, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Johnson, a Grand Rapids, Minnesota native, played two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth before being undrafted. On July 6, 2017, he inked a two-year, entry-level deal with the Penguins. During that season, he scored 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League in 70 games.

In six games with the Penguins in 2018–19, he recorded two assists; in seven games with Pittsburgh the following season, he scored one goal and provided an assist. On October 12, 2019, he scored his only NHL goal in a 7-4 victory away to the Minnesota Wild.

Pittsburgh Penguins Left Wing Adam Johnson (47) skates during the third period in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on March 29, 2019, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After stints with the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, he moved to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 2020–21 campaign.

Before joining the Nottingham Panthers in August, Johnson was a player with the Augsburger Panthers in Germany.

Steelers lead Johnson tributes:

"Everyone at the Steelers sends their condolences to Adam Johnson's partner, family, and team-mates," the statement from Sheffield Steelers stated.

The English football team Sheffield Wednesday had a moment of silence before the commencement of their Sunday Championship match at Hillsborough versus Rotherham.

"All those impacted by yesterday evening's events, including Adam's friends, teammates, and family, are in our thoughts and prayers. RIP, Wednesday continued on X, the former Twitter platform.

Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates with the puck against Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2019 in New York City. The Pittsburgh Penguins won 5-2. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Johnson's previous team, declared: "Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family." We had the privilege of witnessing him realise his goal of joining the National Hockey League."

The National Hockey League stated: "Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates."

Another of Johnson's previous teams, Augsburger Panther, said on social media that they would observe a moment of silence before their Tuesday matchup against Dusseldorfer EG.

Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena on March 31, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Johnson's passing, according to Nottingham North MP Alex Norris, was "devastating news" for the community.

"I know the thoughts of our city are with Adam Johnson's family, friends, team-mates, everyone at the club, fans, and in the wider ice hockey family," said Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Adam Johnson (47) skates during the first period in the preseason game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 22, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets' associate coach, Scott Arniel, said late on Saturday that some players on the squad had connections to Johnson.

"Obviously everybody had heard that there was an accident, and obviously our condolences go out to the Johnson family," Arniel stated. "This is a hockey tragedy in a hockey world. Additionally, a large number of our guys are closely connected to him and his family. As I have stated, it's another difficult day in the hockey world, and our thoughts are with them."