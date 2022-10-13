CF Montreal vs Orlando City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Orlando City travels north of the border to take on CF Montreal in the first round of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The home side comes into this game off the back of a 3-1 victory away at Miami.

CFMTL found themselves 3-0 up before half-time with Djordje Mihailovic, Lassi Lappalainen, and MLS veteran Kei Kamara getting on the scoresheet in Fort Lauderdale.

The second half saw Miami find a consolation goal after Joel Waterman turned the ball into his own net from a Harvey Neville cross.

Orlando came back from behind to book their ticket to the postseason against the Columbus Crew on Decision Day.

Columbus were the better team in the first period, and they took the lead through Derrick Etienne Jr. in the 38th minute.

The momentum switched after the break as Junior Urso brought the Lions level after turning his defender and finishing in the bottom right corner.

Orlando won a penalty in the final 10 minutes as Benji Michel's effort struck the hand of Miloš Degenek. Facundo Torres converted the penalty kick above Eloy Room to the right of the goal to send the Lions to their third straight postseason.

The head-to-head between the two sides is currently level - both teams have won 8 times with 3 draws also being played out

Montreal enters this match on a four-game win streak, which is their longest streak since June-July 2018, while Orlando have beaten Montreal in five out of their last eight meetings.

Team news

Montreal will hope to have Romell Quioto back in the squad after he missed their final game at Miami with a thigh issue. Tomas Giraldo and Ahmed Hamdi will both miss out.

Antonio Carlos will return to the Orlando City lineup after missing Decision Day due to suspension. Robin Jansson will be out until next year after the club announced last week he had undergone surgery. Alexandre Pato and Joey DeZart both remain out.

Predicted lineups

Montreal: Pantemis, Miller, Waterman, Corbo, Lappalainen, Koné, Piette, Wanyama, Johnston, Kamara, Mihailović.

Orlando: Gallese, Moutinho, Antonio Carlos, Schlegel, Ruan, Araújo, Pereyra, Angulo, Urso, Torres, Kara.

Ones to watch

Djordje Mihailović

23-year-old Djordje Mihailović has had the best season of his career so far, finishing the regular season on 9 goals and 6 assists in 27 games.

The American's form has earned him a move to AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, where he will go in January.

Unfortunately, it seems like injuries have hindered his chances of making the USMNT squad for the 2022 World Cup, having previously featured six times for his nation.

A midfielder by trade, the Florida native can also be used as a center forward like he was against Miami.

It feels like El Cuervo is Orlando's player to watch every game, and that is justified by his record this season with the Lions.

The 22-year-old finished the regular season on red-hot form, registering 7 goals and 5 assists in his final 11 games of the season, including the goal to clinch a playoff berth for City.

A lot of fans feel like Torres was robbed of a place as a finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year after recording 25 goal contributions in his first year in the league, but that will surely motivate the Uruguayan international even more.

He has proved to be one of the biggest acquisitions in the history of Orlando City along with the likes of Kaká, Nani and Pedro Gallese.

Last time out

The teams last met in May, where a dominant Montreal ran out 4-1 winners.

Montreal started strongly and went ahead 20 minutes in through Joel Waterman.

Not long after half-time, Djordje Mihailović finished into an empty net after Alistair Johnston crossed the ball across the face of goal.

Orlando halved the deficit through a João Moutinho header, but late goals from Joaquín Torres and Zachary Brault-Guillard ensured the three points stayed in Québec.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in the United States, with TSN5 and TVA Sports showing the action in Canada.

Kick-off is set for 8:00pm ET.