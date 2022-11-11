Canada draws with Bahrain in international friendly

Canada was caught off guard by the home team Bahrain who managed to get a draw.

A quick start for Canada but Bahrain responds

Under the lights in Manama Canada took on Bahrain looking for some more match experience. Doneil Henry who was slated to start picked up an injury in warm-up and was replaced by Joel Waterman.

Head coach Jon Herdman used a full MLS player lineup as the players from Europe weren't released yet for the friendly. Dayne St Clair got the start after Maxime Crepeau broke his leg.

It didn't take long for the visitors to strike as in the sixth minute of the game, Ismael Kone got the ball, split the defense, and beat the keeper with a powerful shot to make it 1-0 for Canada and his first-ever goal for country.

In the 14th minute, Bahrain tied the game at one when Mahdi Al Humaidan was able to finish a great play and beat St Clair with a quick shot.

In the 31st minute, Abdullah Yusuf tested St Clair with a shot from distance but he was able to make an amazing diving save to keep the ball out of the net.

In the 39th minute, Richie Lareya was taken down and Canada earned a free kick but Raheem Edwards shot deflected off the wall and rolled into the keeper's hands.

Bahrain surprises but Canada fights back

10 minutes into the second half it was Canada dominating in possession with a 65-35% margin. The visitors were attacking but seemed out of shape and lacking that finishing touch.

Bahrain earned another free kick in the 62nd minute but it was punched away by St Clair for another good save. The home side earned a penalty in the 64th minute as Alistair Johnston took down a player in the box.

Yusuf stepped up to the spot and scored to give Bahrain the 2-1 lead with less than 30 minutes to play. Canada tied the game in the 81st minute as Lucas Cavallini the box was able to deflect a ball into the back of the net.

That was close as they got as the final whistle blew and Canada was able to salvage a draw with Bahrain.