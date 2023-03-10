DC United 1-1 Orlando City: McGuire's first professional goal canceled out by Durkin's stunner

The points are shared in the capital following a 1-1 draw between DC United and Orlando City.

Duncan McGuire scored his first MLS goal to put the Lions ahead before Chris Durkin leveled the scoring ten minutes before the end.

Black and Red Head Coach Wayne Rooney gave new arrivals Derrick Williams and Ruan their first starts for the club at the back.

Oscar Pareja opted for another rotated lineup with their CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Tigres UANL coming up. Rafael Santos and Duncan McGuire made their debuts for the away side.

Story of the match

DC dominated the opening stages and had the first chance of the game as Ruan’s cross was saved by Pedro Gallese; the follow-up shot was blocked by Rodrigo Schlegel.

Christian Benteke had a great chance on 27 minutes as Durkin found Benteke with a cross on the penalty spot. The former Liverpool and Crystal Palace striker forced a world-class save out of Pedro Gallese.

Orlando could’ve taken the lead before half-time as Mauricio Pereyra sent Facundo Torres through following a one-two move but Torres’ heavy touch ended in the hands of Tyler Miller.

Orlando made two changes at the break as Robin Jansson and Martín Ojeda replaced Abdi Salim and Facundo Torres. Kyle Smith moved to right-back as the Lions changed to their usual 4-2-3-1 formation for the second period.

The away side took the lead on 53 minutes after Kyle Smith's cross was headed back across the face of goal by Dagur Dan Thorhallsson and Duncan McGuire was on the goal line to score his first professional goal; the rookie striker pulled out a celebration to match the occasion!

DC United were awarded a penalty minutes after the go-ahead goal from McGuire as the referee thought he saw a handball committed by Wilder Cartagena. Following video review, the decision was overturned.

With ten minutes to play, DC found the goal to level the game after Chris Durkin's inch-perfect effort beat Pedro Gallese and the Orlando defense for the first time in 2023.

Both teams take a point from this match in the end. Orlando will be disappointed to not take all three home, but a point on the road is always a positive.

DC United: Miller; Jeahze, Williams, Birnbaum, Ruan; Santos (Hopkins 87'), Klich, Canouse, Durkin (Fletcher 90+3'); Benteke, Ku-DiPetro (Asad 59’).

Orlando City: Gallese; Smith (Halliday 83'), Schlegel, Salim (Jansson 46’); Santos, Cartagena, Pereyra (Araújo 64’), Angulo (González 68'); Thorhallsson, Torres (Ojeda 46’); McGuire.