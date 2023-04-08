FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

FC Cincinnati look to remain unbeaten as the Orange and Blue host the Philadelphia Union at TQL Park.

Off to their best start in franchise history, Cincinnati have gone unbeaten over their first six matches to sit top of the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia come into this contest on the back of a 1-0 victory over Atlas in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Union were held to a scoreless draw by Kansas City in their last MLS outing, leaving them ninth in the East with an even goal difference.

Team news

FC Cincinnati

Yuya Kubo is the only absentee for the Orange and Blue as the Japanese midfielder is set to miss out with a leg injury.

Philadelphia Union

The defending Eastern Conference champions should have starting goalkeeper Andre Blake back from an adductor strain that has kept him out of the last two games.

Defender Kai Wagner is questionable with a hamstring injury, but is likely to play.

Predicted lineups

FC Cincinnati: Celentano; Mosquera, Miazaga, Hagglund; Barreal, Moreno, Angulo, Acosta, Gaddis; Brenner, Vazquez

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Lowe, Mbaizo; McGlynn, Martínez, Bedoya; Gazdag, Carranza, Torres

Ones to watch

Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati)

While the Orange and Blue sit top of the East, they aren't there as you would expect them to be as their lethal offense led by Luciano Acosta, Brenner and Brandon Vazquez have not had the normal production they are used to.

Instead, it's the defense that has carried Cincinnati with Celentano at the heart of it, posting four clean sheets through the first six matches which is one off the club record for a single season and his nine career clean sheets is also one shy of the club mark.

Celentano in action earlier this season/Photo: Ian Johnson/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Mikael Uhre (Philadelphia Union)

Coming into the match against Atlas as a substitute, the Dane brought a physicality and presence that Philadelphia hopes to see more of during MLS play.

With his size, speed and ability, Uhre is a nightmare for opposing defenses to handle when he's on top of his game and if he can combine that with the movement of Julian Carranza and all-around brilliance of Daniel Gazdag, the Union offense should return to top form.

Previous meetings

Last season, Philadelphia knocked off Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals by a 1-0 scoreline.

Making their first-ever playoff appearance, the Orange and Blue defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in the first round to advance to a matchup with the Union.

The game's decisive moment came in the 59th minute as the ball took a fortuitous deflection towards Leon Flach and his curious shot curled in past Roman Celentano.

The match will be streamed live and for free on Apple TV + with coverage beginning at 7pm Eastern time and kickoff half an hour later.