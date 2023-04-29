New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference face off as the New England Revolution host FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium.

New England sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 21 points, having defeated Kansas City 2-1 last Saturday on a brace by Giacomo Vrioni.

The Revolution then turned their attention to the US Open Cup where they again won by a 2-1 scoreline to advance to the Round of 32 and remain undefeated at home with a 5-0-1 record across all competitions.

Cincinnati have been one of the league's stiffest defenses, recording four 1-0 victories, including in the US Open Cup over Louisville City FC as Arquimides Ordonez scored the winner five minutes from time.

The match marks the first time in MLS history that two teams with 20 or more points have met within each team’s first 10 matches of a season

Team news

New England Revolution

Nacho Gil (right leg), Jacob Jackson (left ACL), Henry Kessler (right hamstring), Maciel (left Achilles), and Tommy McNamara (left leg) have all been ruled out.

Dylan Borrero returns to the lineup after serving a one-match suspension against Kansas City last week.

FC Cincinnati

Santiago Arias is the only player absent for Pat Noonan's side as the defender has a thigh injury.

The big news surrounding the Orange and Blue was striker Brenner securing a move to Serie A club Udinese, but he has been loaned back to Cincinnati until July 1 and is available for selection.

Predicted lineups

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Jones, Romney, Farrell, Bye; Polster, Borrero; Boateng, Gil, Bajraktarevic; Vrioni

FC Cincinnati: Celentano; Mosquera, Miazga, Hagglund; Barreal, Moreno, Angulo, Acosta, Gaddis; Brenner, Vazquez

Ones to watch

Dylan Borrero (New England Revolution)

Suspended for the match against Kansas City last week, Borrero returned in the US Open Cup win and recorded four shots on goal. His active and vibrant performance will be key against a stout Cincinnati defense.

It was in this fixture last year that the 21-year-old made his MLS debut last year and scored in a 2-2 draw against the Orange and Blue last July.

Photo: Andrew Katsampas/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati)

The forward has been extremely durable, just one of nine Cincinnati players to start all nine matches so far this season and he has two goals and an assist in 2023.

Vazquez scored the game-winning goal in last week's 2-1 victory over Portland.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

This fixture last July produced a 2-2 draw, ending a run of five straight victories by New England.

Borrero scored on the half-hour mark, but an own goal by Kessler four minutes from halftime brought Cincinnati level.

Gustavo Bou put the Revolution back in front on 55 minutes before Brenner rescued a point for the Orange and Blue in the 73rd minute.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Callum Williams as the play-by-play man and Calen Carr as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.