NYCFC 0-0 New England Revolution: Boys In Blue, Revs play to Bronx stalemate

NYCFC and the New England Revolution battled to a 0-0 draw in a rare afternoon contest at Yankee Stadium.

Both sides had chances in a fairly entertaining clash with New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic making five saves in the matinee affair.

Braian Cufre was sent off in the 81st minute for NYCFC but the visitors weren't able to take advantage of their numerical superiority.

The result extended the Revolution's winless streak to five matches while the Boys In Blue saw their own run of games without victory reach eight in all competitions.

This is the second draw the two sides have played out this year following a 1-1 stalemate in April while NYCFC are now unbeaten in their last four at home against New England.

Story of the match

NYCFC were completing a three-match homestand against a New England side that were coming off of consecutive 3-3 draws against Chicago and Atlanta and had conceded nine goals in their last three matches.

Nick Cushing made four changes to a Boys In Blue side that drew with Cincinnati as Luis Barraza, Alfredo Morales, Richy Ledezma and Justin Haak came into the starting lineup in place of Matt Freese, Gabriel Segal, Tayvon Gray and Tony Alfaro.

The first half saw back-and-forth action as both teams had chances to break the deadlock.

Matt Polster had the game's first chance, firing his shot over while Santiago Rodriguez got on the end of a long ball by Justin Haak but his effort was straight at Petrovic before the offsides flag went up.

Keaton Parks then headed over as the Boys In Blue kept up the early pressure while Gabriel Pereira, the club's leading scorer saw a low drive gathered in by the New England shot-stopper.

The visitors thought they had opened the scoring on 20 minutes as Bobby Wood got behind the defense and finished at the near post but he was ruled to have been offsides.

Moments later, the Revolution frontman made his way into the area and recorded their only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, but Barraza was on hand to deny him.

Pereira should have given the hosts the lead in the 23rd minute, creating space for himself and curling a strike into the top corner but Petrovic made a spectacular diving save.

NYCFC were unlucky not to open the scoring when Ledezma drove forward and shot from just outside of the box but watched as his drive clanged off of the right post.

With both teams still in search of the breakthrough, Jozy Altidore, who made his first start of the season, was unable to divert Emmanuel Boateng's pass on target while at the other end Parks saw another saved.

Bruce Arena made a change coming out of halftime, bringing on Giacomo Vrioni for Altidore in hopes of providing a much-needed spark.

Following a free-kick by Rodriguez that was blocked, Cufre blazed the follow-up well over while Vrioni and Carles Gil, returning from a five-match injury layoff, were well off-target.

On the hour mark Rodriguez opened up the New England defense lovely through ball for Pereira, but Petrovic was on hand to deny him and keep the match scoreless.

Cushing then brought on Talles Magno and Matja Ilenic with Ledezma and Stephen Turnbull coming off with the latter nearly making an instant impact, his cross-shot just going over.

The Revolution went up a man when inside the final ten minutes Cufre ran into DeJuan Jones. The play was reviewed, the call upheld and the defender sent off.

Polster and Dave Romney missed the net late on and that was followed by Boateng's left-footed from the left side that was blocked, the last notable action in a match that saw the points shared.

Man of the match: Djordje Petrovic

All five of his saves were crucial ones, keeping New England in the match and recording his sixth shutout of the season.