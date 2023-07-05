NYCFC vs Charlotte FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC look for a second straight win when the Boys In Blue host Charlotte FC at Citi Field.

A 1-0 victory in Montreal snapped a franchise-record 11-match winless run for NYCFC with Matias Pellegrini on target for Nick Cushing's side.

The win was also the Boys In Blue's first success away from home and they became just the second team this year to score at the Saputo Stadium.

Charlotte has not played for 11 days which was, coincidentally, also against Montreal with the two sides playing out a goalless draw. The Crown have gone five matches on the trot without victory.

Team news

NYCFC

Thiago Martins is recovering from knee surgery and remains sidelined while James Sands is away on international duty with the U.S. Men's National Team.

Santiago Rodriguez is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Charlotte FC

Backup goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega will miss out through a back injury while Adilson Malanda is also out as he is nursing a lower left leg issue.

Scott Arfield is eligible to feature for the first time after the Scotsman signed from Rangers.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Freese; Gray, Chanot, Haak; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, Cufre; Pellegrini, Pereira; Magno

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Tuiloma, Sobocinski, Jones, Lindsey; Swiderski, Westwood, Bender; Vargas, Copetti, Meram

Ones to watch

Luis Barraza (NYCFC)

Named the club's Player of the Month for June, Barraza started four games, all draws and kept clean sheets in two of them. His ball distribution and ability to start attacks further illustrate how much he has grown into the role of starting goalkeeper for the Boys In Blue.

Photo: Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC)

Charlotte's captain has been one of the steadiest players for the Crown this season. His professionalism and experience have been vital and the former Burnley man has excelled playing long balls over the top, especially to Swiderski.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

In early May, Charlotte came away with a 3-2 victory to remain perfect against NYCFC, now having won all three matchups against the Boys In Blue since entering the league.

The Crown opened the scoring after just eight minutes, Ashley Westwood finding McKinzie Gaines, whose cross was sent to Enzo Copetti and he beat Luis Barazza.

Some good team play led to the equalizer. Thiago Martins collected from Barraza, and he found Richy Ledezma in the center. The midfielder played a one-touch pass perfectly into the path of Gabriel Pereira and he finished at the near post.

Two minutes later, Charlotte were back in front as from a set-piece, Copetti nodded home Justin Meram's corner kick.

On 57 minutes, the Boys In Blue would level a second time. Adilson Malanda brought down Braian Cufre in the box and Santiago Rodriguez beat Krijstian Kahlina from the penalty spot.

The winning goal came in unfortunate circumstances for the 2021 MLS Cup champions as Karol Swiderski's free kick clipped Ledezma and looped into the back of the net.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Eric Krakauer as the play-by-play announcer and Lloyd Sam serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.