St. Louis City SC vs Inter Miami preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

St. Louis City SC face Inter Miami CF at the CITYPARK looking to rebound from their most difficult loss of the season.

A 3-0 defeat at the hands of defending MLS champions LAFC was St. Louis' heaviest loss of the season as Carlos Vela, Stipe Biuk and Jose Cifuentes all found the back of the net for the Black and Gold.

The expansion side have tallied 26 goals in 11 matches at home in MLS, which is tied for second-most in the league with Atlanta and they won all seven home matches in which they scored multiple goals while failing to win any of the four games in which they were held under two goals.

While Miami's season has been a nightmare so far, the Herons sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference with a 5-13-3 record and just 18 points, they did manage a 2-2 draw against D.C. United last time out.

Miami have won just once in five all-time matches against expansion teams (1-3-1 record), a 3-2 win over Charlotte last July and they have lost all three away matches against MLS newcomers, failing to score in all three.

Team news

St. Louis City SC

Joakim Nilsson (quad) and star striker Joao Klauss (knee) remain sidelined.

Midfielder Eduard Lowen returned to the side against LAFC after missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury.

Inter Miami CF

The big news surrounding the Herons is the introduction of Lionel Messi tomorrow following his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Perhaps the greatest footballer ever, the 35-year-old signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Also making headlines was the appointment of former Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who replaces Phil Neville.

Gregore (Lisfranc), Franco Negri (ACL), Jean Mota (LCL), Corentin Jean (ACL) and Nicolas Stefanelli (leg) have all been ruled out.

Ryan Sailor (hamstring) and Robbie Robinson (calf) are listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

St. Louis City SC: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Bell, Nelson; Blom, Ostrak, Stroud; Jackson; Gioacchini, Adeniran

Inter Miami CF: Callender; Fray, Kryvtsov, Allen; Cremaschi, Ruiz, Arroyo, Taylor; Pizarro; Campana, Martinez

Ones to watch

Eduard Lowen (St. Louis City SC)

Although the expansion side have an array of playmakers in their team even with Klauss out, the return of Lowen is significant as he leads St. Louis in assists (six), tackles (31), successful dribbles (36) and crosses (22).

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Drake Callender (Inter Miami CF)

If there's been one bright spot for the Herons this season, it's been the play of their goalkeeper, who is third in MLS in saves (77) while appearing in all but one match this season.

Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between St. Louis City and Miami.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Ross Husband as the play-by-play announcer and Tony Smith serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 8:30pm Eastern time.