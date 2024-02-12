When the Brazilian arrived from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, Matheus Cunha promised big things for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Having enjoyed fruitful spells at 'Los Colchoneros,' as well as Hertha Berlin, the loan to buy deal made the faithful Wolves fans excited ahead of his arrival.

However under manager Julien Lopetegui, Cunha could not enjoy the same success. With just two goals in seventeen Premier League games, it made the $40m buyout fee seem extremely steep in comparison to his performances. The Brazilian could just not find form.

But summer brought change at Molineux. Due to financial fair play concerns, and frustration over transfer dealings, Lopetegui left the club and was replaced with AFC Bournemouth outcast Gary O'Neil, who had shown promise in his short stay with the Cherries. As part of his summer, he elected to keep Matheus Cunha, and show faith in the Brazilian.

This decision has paid off. With nine goals and six assists, including a hattrick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Cunha has shown the form he displayed in La Liga and the Bundesliga. His contributions have dragged Wolves up to 11th in the table, despite being initially tipped for relegation.

Let's take a look at Matheus Cunha's season so far, and what may be leading to his success in the Premier League this year.

How is the Brazilian performing statistically?

As I like to often do, I want to break down the success of Matheus Cunha's success and explore what metrics and statistics are helping the Brazilian striker perform to the best of his ability, and whether the striker can maintain his scintillating form.

Cunha has nine goals and six assists this season, and has backed this up with 8.2xG (expected goals) and 3.1xAG (expected assisted goals), suggesting that Cunha has overperformed slightly, with double the expected assists. Compared to other strikers in the Top 5 worldwide league, he ranks in the top 16% for assists per 90, with 0.2.

His creative influence is further underlined when looking at his carries and passes. The Brazilian ranks in the top 5% for progressive carries per 90 (3.53) and top 4% for successful take-ons per 90 (2.46), suggesting Cunha helps his Wolves side up the pitch towards the final third. When compared to his bottom 22% rank for progressive passes received per 90 (4.67), this suggests Cunha lacks a lot more service when compared to other elite strikers.

Furthermore, his xG and xAG accumulated this season are the highest the strier has ever achieved, with the exception of his 2020-21 season with Hertha Berlin, where he recorded 8.4 xG and 4.5 xAG. However, with the Premier League season still having 14 games left, it is not out of the question that the Brazilian striker destroys his own records this season.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Cunha has started every game that he has been available for, as statistically, he has been a revelation for Wolves this season, But as mentioned before, the introduction of manager Gary O'Neil changed expectations for Wolves this season, so let's take a look how the Englishman's tactics have changed Cunha's game.

(All stats and metrics taken from fbref.com)

Out with the old, in with the new....and better?

Gary O'Neil was awarded the Bournemouth job at late August last yeart, and impressed on his debut ampaign. His utilisation of a 4-4-2 system kept the Cherries in the league, placing them 15th, including impressive wins over Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur during the second half of the season. Yet it wasn't enough for new chairman Bill Foley, as he was replaced by Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola.

Now at Wolves, O'Neil has now revolutionised his system. The Englishman has adapted his 4-4-2 to create a 3-4-2-1, focusing on central combinations and inside channel, now with the additional support of wing-backs. Matheus Cunha becomes a vital part of this tactic, as his versatility allows him to operate as both the lone striker, or one of the attacking midfielders.

Focus on inside channels has allowed Cunha, as well as partners Hee-Chan Hwang and Pedro Neto, to break through lines and attract opponents to press, either isolating the wing-backs to offer wide support, or overloading the central attacking spaces and leaving a spare attacking player free. The individual progressive numbers Cunha amassed suggest he is thriving under this tactic.

Neto, Hwang and Pablo Sarabia have all amassed at least seven goal contributions each, allowing the rotating attacking four to thrive off each other and take their opportunities, leaving Wolves with the 9th highest goals per match in the league, with 1.5 goals, compared to last year with 0.8, which was the lowest in the league.

The increase in attacking output has underlined the improvement to tactics that O'Neil has brought to the club, and hence the impressive improvement that Cunha has had this season. But how do Wolves fans feel about the striker, and how impressed are they with his performances this season?

Fan's thoughts: "A completely different player".

Speaking to Wolves fan Nathan Bradley, he gave me his opinions on the Brazilian's performances so far, saying, "Cunha has grown into a completely different player from last season, He was struggling to find the back of the net but now he has to be one of the first names on the team sheet for what he offers us.

"He creates and finishes attacks, and at the minute I would confidently say that he is up there with one of the most exciting players in the league.

"I do also feel like he has found his feet being in a front three with Neto, Hwang, or Sarabia and they all compliment each others strengths so well."

It has become evident to see that, to the statisticians eye or the supporters eye, Cunha has been extremely impressive this season, displaying a whole new level to his standard, and as the Premier League draws to a close, Wolves fans will be hoping that Cunha can continue to replicate his form, and be the striker they need to continue their climb up the table.

When does Matheus Cunha and Wolverhampton Wanderers next play?

Wolves next play in north London, facing Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 17th January, and can be watched on Peacock.