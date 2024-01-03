Who can step up to the plate for Liverpool? The Effect of AFCON and the Asia Cup

With Liverpool currently topping the Premier League standings, they are set to face a tough January and February period without key players Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo who will be flying off to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asia Cup respectively.

Salah has already conjured up 18 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, and with key games coming up in the next two months, his absence could prove to be costly to Liverpool’s season.

Endo has proven to be one of the first names on the team sheet in the last few weeks as he has started the last eight games for Liverpool and has barely put a foot wrong for the Reds.

This run of games the Japanese midfielder has been involved in also included a pivotal equalizer in the dramatic 4-3 win at Anfield against Fulham.

Wataru Endo in action against Newcastle United. Photo: John Powell, gettyimages

Matches both the Egyptian and the Japanese will miss include crucial fixtures against Arsenal at the Emirates in the FA Cup and in the league.

They will also miss the Anfield clash against Chelsea at the end of January.

With both Egypt and Japan both considered favorites for their respective tournaments, it will be most likely that both players will not be returning early as both teams are expected to at least reach the final day of their tournaments.

It will be up to the rest of the Liverpool squad to carry the team through this period without a player who has contributed to many of the goals they have scored this season.

So what games will they miss, and who can step up?

Games Salah & Endo will miss:

Arsenal vs Liverpool (FAC, 01.07.24)

(FAC, 01.07.24) Liverpool vs Fulham (LC, 01.10.24)

vs Fulham (LC, 01.10.24) Bournemouth vs Liverpool (PL, 01.21.24)

(PL, 01.21.24) Fulham vs Liverpool (LC, 01.24.24)

(LC, 01.24.24) Liverpool vs Chelsea (PL, 01.31.24)

vs Chelsea (PL, 01.31.24) Arsenal vs Liverpool (PL, 02.04.24)

(PL, 02.04.24) Liverpool vs Burnley (PL, 02.10.24)

vs Burnley (PL, 02.10.24) Brentford vs Liverpool (02.17.24)

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo coming on for Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. Photo: Andrew Powell, gettyimages

Forward players such as Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez will be expected to fill the void left by the Egyptian and help Liverpool charge towards a 20th league title.

In midfield, Liverpool have plenty of options but with the recent injury to Dominik Szoboszlai, they are potentially lacking quality to stay in the title race.

Looking at their current options, Liverpool can really not afford any more injury setbacks otherwise they may be forced into diving into the January transfer market for reinforcements.

Liverpool’s Forward Options:

Diogo Jota (19 games, 9 goals, 1 assist)

Cody Gakpo (25 games, 8 goals, 2 assists)

Luis Diaz (24 games, 5 goals, 1 assist)

Darwin Nunez (28 games, 8 goals, 8 assists)

Kaide Gordon (19 years old, 1 game)

James McConnell (19 years old, 3 games)

Ben Doak (Currently injured, 5 games)



Liverpool’s Midfield Options:

Thiago (Currently Injured)

Alexis Mac Allister (19 games, 1 goal, 2 assists)

Dominik Szoboszlai (Currently Injured, 26 games, 4 goals, 2 assists)

Curtis Jones (19 games, 3 goals, 3 assists)

Ryan Gravenberch (22 games, 2 goals, 2 assists)

Harvey Elliott (25 games, 1 goal, 1 assist)

Stefan Bajcetic (Currently Injured)

Top Scorers for Liverpool this season:

1. Mohamed Salah = 18

2. Diogo Jota = 9

3. Darwin Nunez = 8

4. Cody Gakpo = 8

5. Luis Diaz = 5

Top Assisters for Liverpool this season:

1. Mohamed Salah = 8

2. Darwin Nunez = 8

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold = 8

4. Kostas Tsimikas = 3

5. Dominik Szoboszlai = 2

So, what about other Premier League sides?

Kevin De Bruyne and Kalvin Phillips warming up for Manchester City. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista, gettyimages

Of course, Liverpool are not the only club suffering with absentees due to AFCON and the Asia Cup.

After starting the season slowly, Manchester City are creeping up behind the leaders, and crucially will have no absentees for the next six weeks.

With Kevin De Bruyne coming back to full fitness, it could be argued that City become the favorites for the title.

Title rivals Arsenal will be without Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu who are both travelling with Egypt and Japan, respectively.

The surprise team of the season, Aston Villa will be without Bertrand Traore when he travels to AFCON with Burkina Faso.

Chelsea will be without their main striker Nicolas Jackson when he joins up with the Senegal squad.

Just to add to their troubles, Manchester United will be without number one goalkeeper Andre Onana and combative Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Another star in the Premier League will be absent for the next six weeks as Heung-Min Son will join up with South Korea leaving Tottenham looking for another alternative to provide them with the goals the star forward has provided them.

Jurgen Klopp watching on against Newcastle United. Photo: MB Media, gettyimages

This proves that many teams can be affected to some extent so it can't be used as an excuse for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful that he has enough firepower in the forward line, and enough strength in the midfield to get through these next six weeks to ensure both Salah and Endo will be back to keep a hold on their potential title charge.

The two players should be expected back for the Premier League game against Luton at Anfield on the 24th of February.