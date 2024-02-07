Whilst the Premier League gets the majority of media attention, there is another league in England which offers a high level of entertaining football which puts spectators on the edge of their seats. It is England's second tier, the EFL Championship.

With 24 teams and 46 matchdays, it is very rare to see a runaway winner each season. With three promotion and three relegation spots available on each new edition of the league, the dedication and battle from each squad leads to very exciting seasons, and this year is no different.

With a mix of underdogs, established Premier League sides, and well-followed clubs, fans of the Championship are rarely disappointed by the array of spellbinding performances they are treated to, whether they follow their team from home or away.

As the league reaches it's last third, let's review and analyse the season so far, and explore the potential outcomes at the end of the season.

What do the Foxes say? Something like, "We're top of the league," presumably.

You would have been forgiven in thinking Leicester City were facing a huge rebuild this season. With their shock relegation from the Premier League last year, the hire of unproven manager Enzo Maresca had fans wondering whether Leicester could return to the Premier League, first time around.

But the Foxes have proved their doubters wrong, and blown them out of the water. Despite losing key players, such as Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, Leicester sit nine points ahead of their nearest competitors, having only failed to win seven games this season.

Signings such as Stephy Mavididi and Harry Winks helped fill their gaps very well, and has provided Leicester with what arguably is already a Premier League side in the championship, resulting in a dominant display so far this season. And with just one loss since the start of December, this standard set by the Foxes does not look like it is wavering.

Furthermore, club legend Jamie Vardy has not shown any signs of decline, as in the last match he scored a brace to help the Foxes demolish Stoke City 5-0 to take his season tally up to eight goals, just two goals behind top scorers Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Mavididi.

Fans will also agree that holding off interest in star man Dewsbury-Hall from Brighton and Brentford was a must for Maresca's men, keeping the same squad from August as the Foxes made no additions during January. But it wasn't as if they needed any more players.

Therefore, Leicester City are my favourites to win the Championship title this season. But let's take a look at the clubs fighting for the econd automatic promotion spot.

Tractor Boys crash potential Premier League reunion as race for Top 2 continues

It is no surprise to hear that fellow relegated sides Southampton and Leeds United are fighting for promotion alongside the Foxes, but everyone would have been shocked to hear the second placed League One side, Ipswich Town, would be pushing their weight around with the big boys.

In just his third season as a professional manager, Kieran McKenna has the Tractor Boys pushing for their first stint in the Premier League since 2002, having just lost four games this season. With a squad just worth $50m, Ipswich are the fighting underdog that just will not quit.

Despite their most recent match being a 3-2 loss to Preston North End, as well as a shock FA Cup exit to sixth-tier side Maidstone United, new signings Ali Al-Hamadi, Jeremy Sarmiento and on loan striker Kieffer Moore all featuring. As the latter scored two on his debut, it showed that even in a game resulting in defeat, Ipswich Town could display all the positives required for a promotion pushing side.

And they need to continue this trend, as the sides around them have only got stronger. Southampton hired Swansea City coach Russell Martin at the start of the season upon relegation, and despite a rocky start, the Saints now haven't lost a league game since the 23rd of September. A 21-match unbeaten streak.

Leeds United have also started a promotion charge. Having hired former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, Leeds managed to retain a lot of their key layers, including Crysencio Summerville and $30m buy Georginio Rutter. And with the January acquisition of Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley, their squad is also made for the top division.

Despite a run of two losses in Christmas, Farke's men have now won five games in a row, keeping pace with both the Saints and the Tractor Boys. With all three clubs within two points of each other, all teams have found electric form at the same time, which promises a thrilling conclusion to the season.

With 16 matchdays left in the season, or 17 matchdays for Southampton and Ipswich, there remains just one automatic spot for the Premier League, with those who miss out being forced into the Championship play-offs. Since no club will want to endure the play-offs, we are guaranteed an enthralling battle between these three clubs to decide who gets second place this season.

A queue is forming behind the leaders, yet only four teams will be accepted into the play-offs

Eleven points seperate fourth placed Ipswich and fifth placed West Bromwich Albion, but the competition behind the leaders should not be underestimated. With just ten points seperating West Brom and 14th placed Bristol City, it rather shows the standard of competition the Championship has had this season.

Despite financial difficulties, Carlos Corberan and his West Brom side have put together several impressive performances, including a 2-1 win over Ipswich and a 1-0 win over Leeds. With their home form being particularly impressive, West Brom are in pole position to take the third play off spot.

Sixth place Hull City are in an opposite situation. Having new ownership in Turkish media guru Acun Inicali, the Tigers have been roaring this season under Liam Rosenior. Already armed with Jaden Philogene, who has 12 goal contributions, the additions of Premier League loanees Ryan Giles, Anass Zaroury and, most notably, Fabio Carvalho, have certainly strengthened Hull's play-off bid.

Having managed the Sky Blues since 2017, Mark Robins has a second shot at play-off promotion with Coventry City, after their heartbreaking playoff loss to Luton Town in May. With major purchases Ellis Simms and Haji Wright finally firing, as well as in demand Callum O'Hare, their red-hot form has them in seventh.

Sunderland are also attempting to return to the play-offs for a second year in a row, but recent performances have taken a turn. Whilst Jack Clarke has been a star in a dark couple of weeks for the Black Cats, the controversial hire of Mick Beale has some fans doubting their chances this season. Yet some big wins and strong performances from the youthful squad have Sunderland eighth.

Norwich City, Preston North End and Watford all follow suit in the table, and will have to pick up consistent results if they are to pounce on any mistakes made by the clubs ahead. Both Norwich and Preston have had up and down campaigns, with respective managers David Wagner and Ryan Lowe both being under pressure, despite having their clubs within three points of the top 6.

And whilst Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Bristol City may be tailing just behind, it would take a huge run of form to push any of these teams towards the Top 6. But as the table shows, there is no telling what could happen through the rest of the season.

When do Championship clubs next play?

The next EFL Championship gameweek is taking place between Friday 9th February and Sunday 11th February when all 24 teams are in action. They are as follows, with all kickoffs being at 3pm GMT unless stated otherwise.

Friday 9th -

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City (8pm GMT)

Saturday 10th -

Ipswich Town vs West Brom (12:30pm GMT);

Blackburn Rovers vs Stoke City;

Cardiff City vs Preston North End;

Hull City vs Swansea City;

Leeds United vs Rotherham United;

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City;

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City;

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town;

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle;

Watford vs Leicester City

Sunday 10th -

Coventry City vs Millwall (12pm GMT)